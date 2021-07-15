2021 Global Digital Economy Innovation Competition Officially Launched. Accelerating the Upgrading of Digital Economy Industry

BEIJING, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an important part of 2021 Global Digital Economy Conference, the 2021 Global Digital Economy Innovation Competition will be held on August 2, 2021 in Beijing.

The "2021 Global Digital Economy Conference" is co-sponsored by the People's Government of Beijing Municipal, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Cyberspace Administration of China. The "2021 Global Digital Economy Innovation Competition" is jointly organized by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economics and Information Technology, the People's Government of Daxing District, and Asia Data Group.

Over recent years, the digital economy market and related industries have continued to develop and are increasingly becoming the main form of economic development in China.

In 2020, the scale of digital economy in China reached 39.2 trillion yuan, accounting for 38.6% of GDP. The growth rate of the digital economy was more than three times of the GDP growth rate, which means digital economy had become a key driving force for stable economic growth.

2021 is the first year of the "14th Five-Year Plan". Standing at a new historical starting point, the digital economy will further promote economic transformation and upgrading and the transformation of growth patterns, enhance the resilience of China's economic development, and provide strong momentum for economic and social development.

In order to accelerate the digital transformation, vigorously promote the digital economy, further enhance the competitiveness of the core industries of the digital economy, and stimulate the leading and enabling role of economic and social development, the competition focuses on new trends and hotspots in the development of the digital economy, and is committed to building an international professional event platform in the field of digital economy.

Set a benchmark effect with support of the platform.

The theme of the 2021 Global Digital Economy Innovation Competition is "Technology New Empowerment · Digital New Benchmark". Based on the development trend of the digital economy industry, focusing on digital life and health, digital culture, digital trade, advanced intelligent manufacturing and other fields, the Competition has started project recruitment in the form of online and offline.

As one of the characteristic activities of the 2021 Global Digital Economy Conference, the competition is committed to solving the problem of inter-communications among digital economy enterprises by building a platform for communication and resource sharing between government, enterprises, enterprises and investors. The platform will also help introducing the strong support and high-quality policies of innovative projects and high-end talents in the place where the competition is held.

It is worth mentioning that Daxing District, Beijing, where the 2021 Global Digital Economy Innovation Competition is located, has unique policy advantages as a "policy highland for reform and opening up"-this is the only region in the country that has two provinces and cities free trade zone policies at the same time. Daxing also enjoys many major policies such as building the comprehensive demonstration zone, comprehensive bonded zone, and Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone.

Daxing District is sitting on new opportunities of "two districts" construction, "dual free trade" policy and international innovation cooperation construction. Multiple benefits will maximize the platform effect of the competition, and ultimately help the transformation of outstanding innovation results and cutting-edge technology. More outstanding innovative projects, professional scientific and technological talents will be reserved to build a benchmark city for the global digital economy.

Create influence with authoritative endorsement.

The competition will invite partners and executives of leading investment institutions to serve as roadshow judges. At the roadshow site, investors representing the focus of the capital market, will provide comprehensive guidance and review on the development direction, development skills, and marketing of the participating companies' projects standing at the forefront of research perspectives as well as deep industry insights.

There will also be a number of industry experts, partners of various fields, executives of innovative companies, media representatives and other guests to participate in order to ensure the high level of evaluation and fairness of the competition, and jointly witness the future star of the digital economy industry.

All-round empowerment with abundant resources.

The competition is recruiting projects in four fields of life and health, digital culture, digital trade, and advanced manufacturing. Excellent projects are given priority so the scope can be expanded to Internet or technology-related companies. In order to gather and attract outstanding teams, the organizing committee has specially set up generous bonus prizes and abundant supporting activities for participating companies.

In this competition, there will be 1 champion, 2 runners-up, and 3 third-winners. These three kinds of winners will receive RMB 500,000, 300,000, and 200,000 respectively. At the same time, the competition will also set up a number of outstanding innovation awards, who will be given exclusive trophies and certificates.

What's more, all participating projects will be listed as key projects in the field of digital economy in Daxing District. While enjoying the digital economy development policies of China and Beijing, in accordance with the 1+N industrial policy of Daxing District, priority will be given to the award-winning teams' talent settlement, rent reduction, scientific research and innovation, fund investment, and special industrial policy support for the landing projects.

In order to maximize the impact, the competition will also launch an overall and all-round publicity activity combined with the global digital economy conference cooperative media platform, the digital new country gate (Daxing) branch venue media platform, and the competition-related media resources and platforms.

For participating companies, these are real "empowerment". With multiple strong supports, the competition brings together new directions and new developments in the industry, which will effectively stimulate the innovative vitality and development potential of participating companies, and ultimately actively promote the sustainable construction and development of the digital economy industry.

Project registration deadline: July 15, 2021 18:00. Please submit the project registration form through https://www.wjx.top/vm/tU3Fikf.aspx. Please send the project BP to: lucy_gao@asiadg.com

Please click the link to fill in the registration form.

https://www.wjx.top/vm/tU3Fikf.aspx