2021 Global Digital Trade Conference hosts "Digital Trade and Technology" themed event





The Main Conference Hall, 2021 Global Digital Trade Conference & Wuhan (Hankoubei) Commodities Fair, for the thematic keynote "Digital Trade and Technology", in Wuhan, Heibei Provence, on October 13. The event on-/off-line runs through October 26.





Jiang Wei, Standing Committee-member Wuhan Municipal Party Committee and Vice-Mayor of Wuhan encouraging conference attendees to take advantage of digital trade development opportunities in Wuhan for new businesses and tech innovations.



