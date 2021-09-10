BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

The 2021 HPP Investor Matching Meeting, organized by the Haidian Pioneer Park (HPP), a high-tech business incubator, wrapped up in Beijing on Thursday.

The meeting, which aims to connect investors and high-quality projects, attracted over 100 startup teams working in the fields of artificial intelligence, new-generation information technology, and health and medicine.

Around 40 teams made their way into the final round to 10-minute-long, one-on-one meetings with investors to introduce their teams, technologies, operations, and future plans.

Zhao Xinliang, director of the HPP, said the park is dedicated to aligning enterprises with investors through roadshows, project promotions, and investor matchmaking events to meet the financing needs of the businesses in the park.

So far, the HPP has helped companies to acquire equity funds worth over 15 billion yuan (US$2.33 billion) and recommended nearly 300 companies to be listed on Beijing's fourth board market, Zhao said.

The annual matchmaking event was launched in 2017 and has helped over 280 businesses to connect with over 150 institutional investors.

2021 HPP Investor Matchmaking Meeting held in Beijing

http://www.china.org.cn/china/2021-09/10/content_77745752.htm