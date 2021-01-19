2021 Music China Announces 20th Anniversary: Forging Ahead and Embracing Opportunities

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointly founded by China Musical Instrument Association, Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd. and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd. in 2002, Music China will be proudly celebrating its 20th anniversary from October 13 to 16, 2021 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

After two decades of continuous efforts, Music China has grown into one of the biggest and must-attend international trade show for music industry that integrates professional music education, comprehensive cultural programming, as well as interactive marketplace to connect all segments of the industry.

Last year, despite unprecedented challenges COVID-19 pandemic brought to the global music industry, Music China fortunately made to survive and saw gratifying results that indicates an actively recovering market. The 2020 show welcomed 1,106 exhibiting companies from 15 countries, covering a display area of over 10,000 ㎡. With diversified virtual exhibition methods, the four days of the annual gathering not only drew 97,593 visits off-site, but also totalled over 1,620,000 visits online.

In light of the normalization of the epidemic prevention and control, 2021 Music China will be held as scheduled in October and continue to ensure a high-quality, efficient and safe gathering of sellers, buyers, key influencers and media of the music industry. This year, Music China will cover an expanding exhibition space of over 115,000㎡, expecting to attract attendees from all over the world.

Besides business platform, Music China will also focus on a wide range of concurrent professional, educational and cultural sessions including new product launch, industry forums, lectures, workshops, live shows and so on, which provides invaluable insights for attendees and exhibitors as well. This year additionally, a series of special events will be carried out to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Music China, reviewing the development and highlights of the show as well as the music industry in the past two glorious decades.

Music China will also keep building and upgrading its digital exhibition experience, aiming to supplement the physical show and provide opportunities for people unable to attend physically. The virtual show will run concurrently with Music China, offering online platforms to launch new products, make online trade docking, gain media exposure, etc. With the connection of online and off-site exhibition methods, Music China is making a revolutionary transform into a cross-regional, cross-time, and cross-industry trade show that empowers market revival and opens new prospects against the pandemic.

Hereby 2021 Music China sincerely invites all music industry to attend the show and celebrate this 20th anniversary. It is more important than ever that the global industry connect together to accelerate the recovery of the market, and to increase competitive advantage for success in future ahead.

For those interested in participating or to learn more about 2021 Music China, please visit www.musicchina-expo.com . We look forward to seeing you in Shanghai this fall.

Contact:

Miss Arlene Zhu

+86-21-6295-5609

zhuliwen@shanghai-intex.com