2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced

Nintex's annual customer awards program recognises public and private sector organisations in every industry and geography for their digital transformation success with the Nintex Process Platform

MELBOURNE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the finalists for its 2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards program across 15 categories. The annual awards program recognises organisations in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe Middle East and Africa regions that have successfully leveraged Nintex software solutions to improve the way people work.



Nintex today announced the finalists for its 2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards program across 15 categories. The annual awards program recognizes organizations in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe Middle East and Africa regions that have successfully leveraged Nintex software solutions to improve the way people work.

Learn more about the Nintex Solution Innovation Awards and the 2021 finalists by visiting https://www.nintex.com/solution-innovation-awards-2021/.

"Despite the challenges organisations faced over the last year, we received a record-breaking number of truly inspiring nominations in our annual awards program," said Nintex Chief Customer Officer Josh Waldo. "We congratulate every 2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award finalist for their digital business success and transformative achievements."

Organisations that leverage any combination of the powerful, easy-to-use and complete Nintex Process Platform which includes process mapping, workflow automation, digital forms, robotic process automation (RPA) and document automation capabilities may enter the Nintex Solution Innovation Award program. Finalists in the 2021 program were chosen based on nominations that were either submitted directly by Nintex customers or Nintex partners, on behalf of one of its customers, for process improvements or an automated solution they built and successfully deployed.

For a second year in a row, the 2021 awards program feature a business continuity category to recognise organisations that have successfully navigated COVID-19 challenges. This year's program will also honour two healthcare organisations that are leveraging Nintex software to improve public health outcomes related to pandemic challenges.

Finalists by award category for the 2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards include:

Regional Transformation Leaders

Americas: Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, Hitachi Vantara, KBR, and Los Angeles County, Department of Health Services (DHS)/Internal Services Departments

Asia Pacific : Hanes Australasia, HBF, and Pan Pacific Hotels Group

: Hanes Australasia, HBF, and Pan Pacific Hotels Group Europe Middle East and Africa : Centre National Interprofessionnel de l'Économie Laitière, Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), Public Works Authority 'Ashghal', and Yorkshire Water

Game Changing Solution-Specific Deployments

Improved Operational Performance with Nintex Drawloop®: AgQuest Financial Services & Farmward Cooperative, HMT, and Texas Veterans Commission

Achieved Process Excellence with Nintex Promapp®: Hitachi Vantara, Transdev, and Michigan State University

Enhanced Customer Experience with Nintex RPA: Alerus, HBF, Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC, and National Gallery Singapore

Delivered Productivity with Nintex K2: Jio Platforms, Malta Information Technology Agency (MITA), WorkSafeBC

Industry Breakthroughs

Education: Busy Bees Asia, Hernando County School District, and University of Pittsburgh

Engineering & Construction: John Holland CPB Contractors Joint Venture (JHCPB), Naylor Love Construction, and RG Construction

Financial Services: BDO Australia, Capital Bank, N.A., and Kuwait International Bank (KIB)

Health & Life Sciences: Baptist Health, Biogaran, and Rakuten Medical, Inc.

Manufacturing: CORE Molding Technologies, Inc., Emerson, and E.T. Browne Drug Company, Inc.

Non-Profit: The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), Matchis Foundation, and Relationships Australia Queensland (RAQ)

Public Sector: City of Toronto – Corporate Security, Department of Transport – Victoria, Australia , and Office of System Integration – State of California

Business Continuity

Bahrawi Trading Company, Capital Bank, N.A., and Rockland Trust

Nintex will announce all winners of the 2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 along with one organisation named the 2021 Nintex Champion for its transformative success with the Nintex Process Platform.

To learn how more organisations across every industry are digitally transforming and improving the way people work with the Nintex Process Platform, visit https://www.nintex.com/why-nintex/case-studies/.

Media Contact

Laetitia Smith

Nintex

laetitia.smith@nintex.com

cell: +64 21 154 7114

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1524933/sia_2021__pr_announcing_finalists.jpg?p=medium600

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg?p=medium600



Related Links :

https://www.nintex.com/

http://www.nintex.com