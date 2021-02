2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards Nominations Open

Annual industry awards program recognises organisations for their transformative success with process management, workflow automation, RPA and document automation software from Nintex

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that the nomination process for the 2021 Solution Innovation Awards is open to organisations who leverage Nintex software to improve business processes, and build/deploy digital business solutions and sophisticated process apps to transform the way people work.



Submit an entry and learn more about the 2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards program at https://www.nintex.com/solution-innovation-awards-2021

"Digital business initiatives went into overdrive in 2020 with enterprises and public-sector agencies everywhere looking to improve the customer experience and (remote) worker productivity with cost-effective automation," said Nintex Chief Customer Officer Josh Waldo. "This year, more than ever, we are excited to learn about the high impact and innovative ways people are putting the ease, speed and power of Nintex to work inside and outside their organisations."

Every organisation that leverages the easy-to-use and powerful capabilities from Nintex—Nintex Promapp®, Nintex Workflow, Nintex Forms, Nintex DocGen®, Nintex RPA , Nintex Mobile and App Studio, Nintex Drawloop® for Salesforce, Nintex Sign® powered by Adobe Sign, Nintex Analytics, K2 Cloud, K2 Five , and more—is eligible to submit nominations.

Industry leaders standardise on Nintex

Today more than 10,000 organisations across financial services, health and life sciences, manufacturing, government and others, turn to the Nintex Process Platform to successfully manage, automate and optimise enterprise-wide workflows and business processes.

Winners within last year's Nintex Solution Innovation Awards program featured public and private-sector organisations who are leaders in what they do. 2020 category winners included: Accident Compensation Corporation New Zealand, AngloGold Ashanti Australia, Babcock, Cars.com, Ciena Corporation, GM Financial, Lands' End, McCormick & Company, NAACP Empowerment Programs, National Gallery Singapore, Red River Bank, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Woolworths Group, and Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Important details for 2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards

Nominations will be accepted until Wednesday, 17 March 2021. Winners of this year's Nintex Solution Innovation Awards will be selected across the Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific regions and publicly announced in June 2021.

All entries must include a brief description of the business challenge/s or project goal/s and identify which Nintex capabilities were leveraged.

Clear business outcomes with resulting benefits and quantifiable metrics are also required with every entry.

Nominations will be accepted for Nintex and K2 Software solutions across on-premise, hybrid or cloud environments as well as those integrated with Microsoft, Salesforce, Adobe, SAP and others.

A downloadable Word version of the nomination form is available on the 2021 awards page on Nintex.com/solution-innovation-awards-2021.

Nintex partners are encouraged to enter solutions on behalf and in partnership with their customers. Entries submitted on behalf of customers must include customer consent of the entry and the primary customer's contact information to ensure aligned consent.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

