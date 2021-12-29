The 2021 RCEP Youth Overseas Chinese Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit Is Held in Shishi, China

SHISHI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 29 December 2021 - On December 27, the 2021 RCEP Young Overseas Chinese Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit kicked off in Shishi City, Fujian Province. At the same time, 24 parallel sessions were held to reach overseas audiences from the Philippines, Japan, Thailand and other countries and regions virtually. This gathering invited experts, scholars and young overseas Chinese businessmen to explore the prospects and opportunities of economic and trade cooperation in the region.





The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) will enter into force on January 1, 2022. Involving China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the ten ASEAN member states, RCEP shapes the world's most promising free trade area involving the largest population and biggest scale of trade. This Summit took place just before the RCEP enters into force. It is the first regional economic and trade cooperation forum and matchmaking event and centers on better service for the innovation and entrepreneurship of young overseas Chinese businessmen from Fujian Province.

During the event, Fujian's first cross-border e-commerce platform for overseas Chinese "mall.ctsss.com" was launched, and the official unveiling of Shishi as a cross-border e-commerce training base for overseas Chinese and youth in Fujian Province was held.

So far, Shishi as the Southeast Asia Purchasing and Distribution Center has engaged more than 300 enterprises and 14 industrial pavilions, with an estimated annual export volume of over 30 billion yuan, and it has invested 210 million yuan in setting up 11 overseas warehouses in 6 countries with an area of 120,000 square meters. Moreover, it has reached strategic cooperation with nine domestic and foreign universities, including Huaqiao University, Fuzhou University of International Studies and Trade and Thailand Krirk University, and signed agreements with overseas liaison offices in 22 countries, including Malaysia, Italy and Singapore. Economic and trade exchange and cooperation activities cover cross-border e-commerce training, overseas warehouse construction, procurement matchmaking, etc. Also, training is provided for an estimated number of 10,000 cross-border e-commerce professionals per year.

The Summit was held in conjunction with economic and trade investigation activities in Shishi. Representatives of overseas Chinese who are interested in cross-border e-commerce or investing in innovation and entrepreneurship in Fujian visited Shishi as Southeast Asia Purchasing and Distribution Center and learned about its service offer and investment policies, and matched dealers.



