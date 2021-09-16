The 2021 Shandong Conference on Tourism Development to be held in Yantai in late September

YANTAI, China, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Shandong Conference on Tourism Development will be held in Yantai from September 22 to 24. This conference aims to promote the high-quality development of the cultural tourism of Shandong Province by focusing on the theme "Welcome to Coastal Wonderland - Enjoy the Hospitality of Shandong" and starting with the marine and cultural tourism projects. The conference is hosted by the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and the People's Government of Shandong Province and organized by the Shandong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the CPC Yantai Municipal Committee, and the People's Government of Yantai.



The key visual poster of the conference



Friendly Shandong



Coastal Wonderland, Fresh Yantai



2021 Shandong Conference on Tourism Development

This conference aims to be a unique, high-level tourism event that combines universal participation with openness and sharing, achievement demonstration, exchange of experience, innovation and development, and publicity and promotion. The overall conference arrangements include four major activities: the opening ceremony, the large-scale cultural tourism show "A Solemn Pledge of Love for Yantai", the working meeting, and the project observation in addition to four minor ones: the display of cultural tourism achievements made by 16 cities of Shandong Province, the Yantai cultural tourism experience activity with the theme of "Love for Traveling in Wonderland", the 2021 International Coastal Leisure Tourism High Quality Development Forum, and the Grand Yantai Carnival.

When the day comes, representatives of the cultural and tourism departments of some provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities), representatives of some coastal cities, key distributors, investors, trade association leaders, cultural tourism experts, foreign consuls in China, and the heads of relevant international organizations will be invited to attend the conference. The guests and attendees will participate in the conference both online and offline. The number of the offline participants will be strictly controlled and various epidemic prevention and control measures will be carefully implemented to ensure that nothing goes wrong.

