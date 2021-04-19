2021 Starry Taitung Night 2.0 towards Sustainable Economy

TAITUNG, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 19 April 2021 - The Starry Taitung Night Concert has made huge strides this year. This event is now more than just beautiful, it's sustainably amazing. The Taitung County Government has hosted the Starry Taitung Night series since 2018. The series has created a unique nocturnal way of experiencing Taitung.









Over 90% of people surveyed thought these events were interesting and engaging. This year the Taitung County Government wants these concerts to integrate sustainability, meaningful travel, and the concepts of "Authenticity, Friendliness and Beauty." Therefore, the government spared no effort in applying for the ISO Event Sustainability Management Systems 20121 certification.

The Starry Taitung Night Concert is now on list for the top ten things to do in Taitung. There are 7 world-class performances on our program this year. The first concert will take place in Baxian Caves of Changbin Township on June 5. Performers from the National Symphony Orchestra will get the show started. The Starry Taitung Night Tour will host 64 events this year. A professional guide will take visitors to see the Milky Way above Taitung's night sky. In addition, the series will also organize courses to train guides for the Starry Taitung Night Tour. The trainees will get a chance to lead the tour of an actual event. The County Government also aims to promote a circular economy by linking up guides with tours operators.

Starry Taitung Night of 2021 is a 7-month event that goes from April to October. The Taitung County Government always aims to promote the sustainable economy by offering excursions day and night, year round. For more information, please visit the Starry Taitung Night Concert's official website https://www.facebook.com/StarryTaitung and Facebook page or search "StarryTaitung" on Instagram.



