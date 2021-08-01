2021/2022 Tanzania Safaris – Guided Luxury Educational Nature Tours Launched

Augustine’s Adventure Africa (+255 787 477 144) has announced the launch of their updated luxury tour options, which allow clients to comfortably explore the Tanzanian wilderness.

Augustine’s Adventure Africa (AA Africa), a tour operator located in Arusha, Tanzania has announced the launch of their updated selection of private luxury safaris. With over 20 years of collective experience in the industry, the company employs their expertise to provide unforgettable guided tours of the Tanzanian game parks.

More information is available at https://aaafrica.net/safaris/ultra-luxury

The launch of the updated safari selection gives travelers the ability to experience Tanzania’s majestic wildlife and natural landscapes with the guidance of a local expert.

Tanzania contains some of Africa’s most popular travel destinations, including Lake Victoria, Mount Meru, and Mount Kilimanjaro, which has the highest peak in Africa at 5,895 meters above sea level. The nation’s stunning landscapes are inhabited by a wide variety of African wildlife, including lions, chimpanzees, giraffes, and more.

The company offers three luxury safari options, including the Ndutu Wildebeest Migration Escape, the Tented Camps Escape, and the Ultra Luxury Summer Escape.

On the Ndutu Wildebeest Migration Escape, visitors get to explore the Ndutu plains of Southeast Serengeti. The tour lasts 9 days and 8 nights and gives guests the opportunity to see pink flamingos, baboons, and even tree-climbing lions. This luxury excursion is best suited for December through March.

The Tented Camps Escape, which is ideal for the months of June to October, takes visitors through the nature parks of Northern Tanzania, which are inhabited by elephants, leopards, and giant crocodiles. Guests can also participate in a village walk and visit a local school and farmers market during the 12 day excursion.

The 10-day Ultra Luxury Summer Escape allows visitors to explore the Serengeti Plains with unique experiences such as a bush walk and night game drive. Best suited for July to October, the tour showcases the biodiversity of the Serengeti’s riverbeds and swamps.

On all 3 tours, guests can enjoy accommodation in luxury lodges and tented camps.

A satisfied customer said: “This is my second trip using this incredible company. Both times I’ve been so impressed with their professionalism and their extensive knowledge of all facets of the Serengeti: wildlife, birds, insects, and even plant life. No question goes unanswered!”

Interested parties can learn more at https://aaafrica.net

