2021WAIC Korean Venue Hosted Successfully

SEOUL, South Korea and SHANGHAI, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021WAIC Korean Venue was formally broadcast on the Cloud Platform of World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) on July 9th, 2021, which was the second time for WAIC to be located in Seoul. This forum was organised by Shanghai Smart City Development Institute, AI Yangjae Hub and AICA Korea, and supported by Shanghai Investment Promotion Service Center, Invest Seoul Center and Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Association.

2021WAIC Korean Venue, themed Sino-Korean AI Industrial Cooperation in the Post-epidemic Era, invited excellent scholars, entrepreneurs from Chinese and Korean leading AI companies, and officials from investment agencies of Shanghai and Seoul.

ZHANG Ying, Vice Chairman of Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, gave the opening address and noted that Shanghai is at the stage of Overall Urban Digital Transformation and AI is an important tool to boost Shanghai to be a digital city with sustainable development in the future. Also, the development of AI is tied with coordinated innovation and interactive development among countries.

The forum was divided into three parts: Academic Frontier, Interpretation of Investment Policies and AI Industrial Exchanges. Professor Jong Yung Yoon, managing director of AI Yangjae Hub, mentioned that all AI services should be people-centric and led by human beings in their development. Professor Yooshin Jung from Sogang University shared his views on Mydata industry and Professor Sung-Pil Park introduced how AI will influence International IP regime.

Mr. WANG Dong from Shanghai Investment Promotion Service Center described Shanghai policies attracting foreigner investors from five urban dimensions in details. And Mr.Jaewook Jeong from Invest Seoul Center(ISC) introduced the business environment in Seoul and services ISC offers.

It is worth mentioning that 2021WAIC Korean Venue invited several influential entrepreneurs from Chinese and Korean leading AI Companies, like Deepblue Technology, KT IS, SK and AICA Korea, to share their ideas and contributions to AI industry. Mr Anderson Chen, CEO of Deepblue Technology, shared his companies's contributions and international cooperation to fight the COVID-19. Also, Mr. SangHyun Lee, CSO of AICA Korea, explained AI, Deep Learning, Robotics and other trends which create more social opportunities for the prosperous future.

AI Development is linked with global cooperation. China and South Korea will take this Korean Venue as a knot to promote interactive developments of Sino-Korean AI industry and establish a beneficial industrial ecology!

Intelligent Connectivity, Inspirational Cities!

More details in the link: https://youtu.be/r-Q1mRtoghg