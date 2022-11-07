2022 Beike Beijing Marathon Successfully Wraps Up, Celebrating the Sports Spirit With Runners

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beike Beijing Marathon 2022 was successfully organized on November 6 with the race beginning at Tiananmen Square at 7:30 AM. Many Beike employees took part in the event and experienced the charm of sports and enjoyed the marathon spirit together with other runners.

After hours of fierce competition, Anubaike Kuwan dominated the men's competition with a record time of 2:14:34 while Xia Yuyu won the first place among female competitors with a record time of 2:28:57.

As the title sponsor of the Beijing Marathon 2022, Beike, a digital service platform for the residential real estate sector, has not only actively assisted the organizing committee in arranging the event but it has also provided various supplements for participants. In the finishing area, Sun Yingjie, the former marathon world champion, was specially invited by Beike to assist the runners in stretching and other activities that can help them relieve tension and fatigue. At the supplement stations along the way, volunteers from Beike provided supply services and cheerleaders to cheer competitors and help them challenge their limits and compete at a higher level.

In 2021, Beike has continued to move forward and started a strategic layout of "One Body, Two Wings" in response to the latest trend and market demand. In addition to enhancing the property transaction track, the company also focuses on home decoration and home furnishing as well as inclusive rental business to help consumers not only with "buying a right home" but also "living a joyful life" further promoting the value extension and quality upgrade of the housing service industry.

Much like the perseverance displayed by the runners in the race, Beike has persevered with self-innovation and self-breakthrough in the "race" of housing services for many years. In the future, Beike will continue to adhere to the principle of "doing the right thing even if it's difficult" to run the equivalent of a marathon of promoting the continuous iteration of service quality and 'run' together with millions of customers who aspire for a better living.