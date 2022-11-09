PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever Cambodia was represented at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2022 last November 2-4, 2022. The event bought together 850 expert speakers and 250 hours of content.



2022 CAMTECH SUMMIT POWERED BY PRUDENTIAL AT SINGAPORE FINTECH FESTIVAL

Cambodia was represented through CamTech Summit Powered by Prudential as one of the Country Pavilions with its Title Sponsor Prudential Cambodia and the National Bank of Cambodia as their co‑exhibitors at the festival.

Cambodia Highlights from SFF:

CAFT signs MoU with 5 ASEAN nations (Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) for the One ASEAN FinTech Movement. The MoU seeks to formalize each national FinTech association's involvement in the formation of the ASEAN FinTech Movement, with the goal of raising the region's profile as a FinTech powerhouse, as well as providing a common networking platform for the region's FinTech players to tap onto. The MOU also outlines four key areas where the associations can collaborate on: education, updates on regulatory developments, networking, and promote Southeast Asia as a regional FinTech powerhouse.

Cambodia also showcased in the SFF Ecosystem Stage: Bakong project-The Next-Generation Mobile Payments and Banking. The presentation was well received by the audience and solidified the fact that Cambodia has a vast offering of fintech capabilities that can compete with its ASEAN neighbors.

H.E. Dr. CHEA SEREY, Assistant Governor and Director General of National Bank of Cambodia was in several thought leadership forums and speaking engagements to represent Cambodia as well as the National Bank of Cambodia.

CamTech Powered by Prudential is proud to be part of this historic moment that shows how Cambodia's tech and fintech talent readiness in competing globally.

CamTech Summit powered by Prudential is the flagship fintech event in Cambodia co-organized by the Cambodian Fintech Association (CAFT), National Bank of Cambodia (NBC), Cambodia Microfinance Association and Association of Banks Cambodia with Prudential as its title sponsor. Cambodia is also one of the partner countries for the Singapore Fintech Festival which is organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Elevandi.

This event would not be possible with the generosity of our Title sponsor Prudential Cambodia, Gold Sponsor Krama, Bronze Sponsor Acleda Bank, AMK Microfinance, Phillip Bank and TrueMoney; Content Sponsor DQD Consulting and Ipay88 and our Media Partners Cambodia Investment Review, FreshNews, KhmerTimes, Sabay and PRNewswire.