2022 China Baoding Capital Conference Has Concluded

BAODING, China, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 China Baoding Capital Conference came to a close on the afternoon, August 18. Taking "Innovation-driven Development and Capital-empowered Future" as the theme, this conference has invited famous experts, scholars, industry representatives, and venture capital institutions to discuss the in-depth promotion of coordinated development strategy of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and the integrated development of the Beijing-Xiong'an New Area-Baoding region. The conference aims to utilize capital to boost innovation and break the bottleneck to Baoding's growth with innovation so as to drive Baoding's development in a innovative, green and high-quality way.

As the first capital-themed conference in Hebei Province, it saw 13 major projects signed with a total investment of 18.138 billion yuan. Most of them, concentrating on the leading industries of Baoding including medicine, vehicle, electricity, digital and tourism as well as energy-efficient building and urban agriculture, will use finance to encourage the development of the real economy. With this conference, Baoding will take opportunities to empower its industries by capital, especially by strengthening the role of finance and encourage more financial resources to be channeled into its high-quality development plan.

In the conference, the Baoding Municipal Government signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the National Equities Exchange and Quotations and Beijing Stock Exchange. According to the agreement, trains will be carried out for innovative SMEs in Baoding and the SMEs will be encouraged to list, finance, trade, merge and reorganize on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations and Beijing Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, three sub-forums have been held during the conference, based on the economic development plan of Baoding, specialized and sophisticated enterprises that produce new and unique products, as well as the goal of building Baoding into a "Capital of the Carbon Neutral Industry". The discussions at the conference concentrated on Industry-financing Combination, Green Finance, and Introducing Talents and Intelligence. Experts, scholars, and investment institutions discussed the plan for the development of Baoding in an all-round way in about 30 speeches and 7 forums. The live broadcast of the conference hit more than 3 million views.

At the conference, the Center for Green Finance Research, NIFR of Tsinghua University, and Temasek Holdings jointly released the Chinese version report of the "Pricing Climate Risks in Asia". It will help enterprises and financial institutions to prevent climate risks and grasp potential market opportunities from the perspective of green finance and will help them to respond to national strategies actively, focus on carbon neutrality, and develop green finance.

As the first innovation-driven development demonstration city in China and the unique pilot city of "Innovation China" in Hebei, Baoding is accelerating the construction of a national-innovative city and promoting the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. There have been395 science and technology innovation platforms, 1,310 high-tech enterprises, and 11,644 science and technology-based SMEs in Baoding so far.

In recent years, Baoding has continued to strengthen policy support for enterprises, stimulate endogenous power, implement the innovation-driven development strategy, as well as explore new tracks, and dynamic energy. Baoding is a historic city. As the second strategic fulcrum to relieve the non-capital functions of Beijing, Baoding is expected to be built into a world-class smart city which is modern and environmental-friendly. With the aim of being better, more efficient and more sustainable, Baoding, a modern city with a good quality of life, in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region is accelerating its development and rising sharply.