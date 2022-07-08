2022 China Oceania and South Pacific International Trade Digital Expo Invitation Letter

BEIJING, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to further enhance friendly exchanges between Chinese enterprises and countries in Oceania and the South Pacific region, promote economic and trade exchanges and cooperation among enterprises, CCPIT- China Council for the Promotion of International Trade will hold the China Oceania and South Pacific International Trade Digital Expo online from July 12 to 21, 2022. China International Chamber of Commerce and ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company are responsible for hosting the exhibition. The exhibition details and registration methods are as follows.



Welcom to join 2022 China Oceania and South Pacific International Trade Digital Expo

Basic information of the exhibition

Exhibition Name: China-Oceania and South Pacific International Trade Digital Expo

Exhibition date: July 12-21, 2022

Exhibition venue: CCPIT Cloud Exhibition Platform

Website: https://cosp2022.ccpit-expo.com

Sponsor: China Council for the Promotion of International Trade

Organizer: China International Chamber of Commerce

Beijing ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company

Exhibition content:

Consumer electronics, automobiles and accessories, building materials and household appliances, mechanical equipment, medical supplies, textile supplies, etc

Exhibition scale: more than 400 Chinese enterprises are expected to participate.

Professional audience: Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Nauru, etc.

Exhibition supporting activities:

Registered enterprises can use live broadcast to promote products or display the company's production lines on the special docking platform of the trade week to carry out business negotiations. The specific arrangements are as follows:

Industry Date Time (Beijing time) Textile clothing and Xinjiang cotton products 2022.7.12 9:00-10:30 Medical apparatus and instruments 2022.7.13 9:00-10:30 Hardware and building materials 2022.7.14 9:00-10:30 Gifts office supplies 2022.7.15 9:00-10:30 Household appliances 2022.7.18 9:00-10:30 Consumer electronics 2022.7.19 9:00-10:30

Registration method:

This exhibition is an online digital exhibition, and you can register to participate / watch the exhibition free of charge. Exhibitors and professional buyers who are interested in participating in the exhibition are invited to log in to the official website of the exhibition for online registration. After successful registration, you can participate in online exhibitions, carry out interactions, and participate in special docking activities of the trade week.

Platform website is https://cosp2022.ccpit-expo.com

We warmly invite Chinese exhibitors and friends from all walks of life in Oceania and South Pacific to participate in the exhibition, negotiate trade and carry out various forms of economic and trade cooperation.