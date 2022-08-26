2022 Creative Expo Taiwan has successfully come to an end

The number of visitors bested all previous turnouts

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Creative Expo Taiwan, the largest cultural and creative event in Asia has concluded with great success. Executed by Taiwan Design Research Institute, Creative Expo Taiwan featured more than 500 domestic and foreign creative brands and IP licensing brands, attracting nearly 500,000 visitors and besting all previous turnouts during post-COVID. This year, the Creative Expo Taiwan especially organized NEXT pavilion to echo the important environmental issues and center around the theme of "Sustainable Future." and display emerging decoration, furniture, and daily supplies design brands featuring sustainable design concepts, capabilities, and service experiences; In response to healing economy which has become more and more prosperous during post-epidemic, ALIVE pavilion to feature "home comfort" products for the display of emerging design brands focusing on plant or pet products.

The Creative Expo Taiwan was first organized in 2010 originally as a trade show and has since transformed to an exhibition combining culture and trade. For many years, it was thought that Taipei had the highest concentration of resources for creative development. However, as opportunities grow in the creative industries, the number of creative entrepreneurs in Taiwan has increased significantly. This year, the number of participants from the central and southern regions of Taiwan has doubled compared to last year, accounting for more than 40 percent of exhibitors, reaching a record high, with the Creative Expo Taiwan becoming the most important and influential showcase and trade platform for domestic and foreign creative brands and IP licensing brands. With a rising turnout, Creative Expo Taiwan has inspired visitors to think about the development of the cultural and creative industry. The 2022 Creative Expo Taiwan contained two themes, comprised of "Cultural Concepts" and "Trade Platform" in order to drive economic growth with cultural values, as well as three separate sections on exhibition curation, Cultural and Creative Brands, and IP Licensing.

The Creative Expo Taiwan also partnered with the e-commerce firm Pinkoi to launch Pinkoi Creative Expo section, saw more than 300 brands and 5,800 product listings to complement the exhibition. Besides Pinkoi Creative Expo section, the Creative Expo Taiwan also launched a new online platform, CET+, nearly 200 brands and more than 2,500 products listing to provide more convenient and more immediate global business matching and communication services.

The Creative Expo Taiwan connects history and local characteristic and brings art closer to everyone while showing that there are inspirations everywhere in life. The event also show that combined, trade and the cultural and creative industries can create synergies. Through the integration of online and offline platforms, the partnership successfully assisted creative entrepreneurs in reaching the global as well as domestic markets.

