2022 Creative Expo Taiwan promotes Taiwanese brands to the world

Showcasing Taiwan's cultural and creative industries while meeting commercial objectives

KAOHSIUNG, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Creative Expo Taiwan, held in the southern port city of Kaohsiung, featured more than 500 domestic and foreign creative brands and IP licensing brands and attracted a record high turnout of 500,000 visitors, marking a significant achievement as the world begin adjusting to the post-COVID era.

Apart from the physical exhibition, this year's event also featured CET+, a new online platform featuring nearly 200 brands and more than 2,500 product listings to provide more convenient and immediate global business matching and communication services. Organizers also partnered with Pinkoi, a Taipei-headquartered e-commerce firm, in launching the Pinkoi Creative Expo, which saw more than 5,800 product listings by 300 brands to complement the exhibition.

The emphasis on building a digital presence plays a vital role in Creative Expo Taiwan's goal of promoting Taiwanese brands worldwide. Given that the cultural and creative industries are export-oriented, having a strong digital presence helps greatly in overcoming the limitations of border restrictions.

The CET+ platform not only provides a digital showroom for Taiwanese brands, but expand their reach to a global audience but also builds a database of international buyers to help meet participating exhibitors' commercial objectives.

Looking ahead, organizers will continue to communicate with stakeholders including partners and exhibitors to collate feedback and recommendations, as well as insights into changes and trends in the global markets. On managing international buyers, specific strategies will be deployed for different regions along with the provision of marketing consultation.



The event featured products of local cultural and creative brands, covering furniture, home décor, dining, fashion, stationary, craft, original and licensed IP, while featuring themed sections for sustainable and regional products.

Meanwhile, as the quality and repute of offerings by exhibitors rise and earning numerous both local and international accolades and awards, Taiwanese cultural and creative brands are gaining massive footholds in the international markets. At the same time, Taiwanese brands have also been sharing their experiences in participating in global exhibitions and reaching international buyers. In particular, while the Taiwanese brands have continued to stand out due to their distinct uniqueness, some are also able to accommodate customization requests of international buyers, which have significantly expanded opportunities abroad.

