2022 East Asia Marine Cooperation Platform Qingdao Forum Opened

QINGDAO, China, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 22, 2022, East Asia Marine Cooperation Platform Qingdao Forum was opened in Qingdao West Coast New Area, themed "Embrace the Ocean Decade for a shared Future". More than 400 guests from various countries and regions around the world including ocean experts, economists, artists and entrepreneurs attended online or offline, deepening the exchanges and cooperation in the marine economy, science and technology, culture, and environmental protection.

This forum was sponsored by the Ministry of Natural Resources of the People's Republic of China and Shandong Provincial People's Government, hosted by the Department of International Cooperation of Ministry of Natural Resources and Qingdao Municipal People's Government, and organized by Qingdao West Coast New Area Administrative Committee. The forum comprised of ten parts including "one main forum, seven sub-forums, one contest, and one expo". The one main forum refers to the opening ceremony and main forum. The seven sub-forums are United Nations Ocean Decade and Marine Environmental Governance International Forum, China Marine Engineering Science and Technology Innovation Forum, Marine Processes and Resources and Environment Forum, Blue International Cooperation Entrepreneur and Young Scientist Forum, East Asia Seaport Alliance Conference, International Seaweed and Health Industry Forum, and East Asia Marine Culture and Tourism Development Forum. The one contest is the Global Marine Tech Innovation and Entrepreneurship Contest (Final), and the one expo is the East Asia Marine Expo.

At the forum, the United Nations "Ocean Decade" Ocean and Climate Collaboration Center was approved, and the Big Science plan for the "Ocean Decade" was released. The International Marine Chamber of Commerce Association Alliance was unveiled. A series of public service products have been issued, such as the Modern Maritime City Research Report (2021), the East Asian Maritime City Cultural and Tourism Development Index Report (2022), the Xinhua Qingdao 50 Index, the China-Japan-ROK Economic and Trade Index, and the East Asia Port Berthing Efficiency Index (2021), creating a "barometer" and a "wind indicator" for international maritime cooperation.

As a part of the forum, the East Asia Marine Expo themed "Blue Marine Science and Technology" was held online and offline, with three sections including the offline expo, online virtual expo and thematic events. During this expo, more than 550 enterprises and institutions from over 70 countries and regions participated offline, achieving an intended transaction amount of RMB 4.14 billion yuan. The East Asia Marine Expo has become a high-level platform for opening up and cooperation, a cooperation hub for cities and enterprises, and a gathering place for capital, talents and information.

According to Oceanic Administration of Shandong Province, since the East Asia Marine Cooperation Platform was launched in 2016, it has yielded abundant fruitful results. The Qingdao Forum and the East Asia Marine Expo have been successfully organized for five times, releasing 21 reports including the East Asia Marine Cooperation Report and the East Asia Port High Quality Development Report. Four international cooperation alliances have been established, including the East Asia Seaport Alliance and the Marine Industry and Technology Cooperation Alliance, and three think tanks including the Special Experts Think Tank of East Asia Marine Cooperation have been set up. 34 projects with a total investment of CNY 84.5 billion have been signed, and near 1,400 companies and institutions from more than 70 countries and regions have been attracted to attend the expo, with an intended transaction amount registering CNY 4.81 billion, thus creating a brand of international marine forum and renowned marine expo with great influence.