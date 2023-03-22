The 2022 Edition of “Sing & Learn Chinese” Ignited a Worldwide Enthusiasm for Chinese Music

—

From last September to December, the three components of 2022 “Sing& Learn Chinese”—singing, learning and playing—allowed you to be immersed in great music and learn Chinese while singing.

About Singing:

40 selected Chinese songs range from new Chinese traditional-styled music, classic songs, pop hits, campus ballads, to children's songs and poems. Each song touches the heart and triggers a resonance across time and space.

About Learning:

Come to the “Chinese + Music” cloud class to listen to the stories behind the music, explore the culture in the lyrics, and interact with high-profile Chinese language tutors and music tutors online.

About Playing:

Wherever you are, you may enjoy Chinese songs while completing the lyrics through the fun music game "Listen to the Song and Complete the Lyrics" .

The event has been a great opportunity for Chinese language learners and Chinese culture lovers around the world to have a great time together since September. The call of the 2022 “Sing & Learn Chinese” received 131 entries from 57 countries. After the evaluation by the invited experts, 30 works were nominated for the individual awards, plus many other excellent and encouraging works. Meanwhile, the “Viewer’s Choice” has been voted from global netizens. Let's listen to these outstanding works together, to farewell 2022 and to welcome 2023 in the rhyme, and to strive forward to the new year with youth, dreams and love.

The winning entries for 2022 will be continue to be exhibited on the "Sing & Learn Chinese" cloud platform. Congratulations to the winners. Thanks to all the old and new friends who participated and supported the event.

Finally, let's meet at 2023 "Sing & Learn Chinese" Event and learn Chinese by singing together.

Contact Info:

Name: JessicaBi

Email: Send Email

Organization: Taihemusic

Website: http://www.taihemusic.cn



Release ID: 89092401

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.