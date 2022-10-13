"2022 ESG and Green Finance Opportunities Forum" on October 27 Navigating Climate Risk and Financing Climate Actions

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the inaugural "ESG and Green Finance Opportunities Forum" by The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies (CHKLC) last year, the second edition of the event will return this year on October 27. With Hang Seng Bank's continued support and title sponsorship, the 2022 Forum will be themed Navigating Climate Risk and Financing Climate Actions. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po has confirmed to deliver opening address while Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan will give a luncheon speech. CHKLC's Chairman Catherine Leung and Hang Seng Bank's Executive Director and Chief Executive Diana Cesar will also speak at the opening ceremony. Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will participate in one of the panels.

Greater global demand to raise corporates' ESG and green practices

There is a growing global demand for strengthened ESG regulatory compliance and disclosure in recent years. The Hong Kong bourse requires the filing of annual ESG reports with greater disclosure including climate-related financial disclosures, while the mainland's securities regulator has called for mandatory disclosures to include environmental violation penalties, among others. The extreme weather and energy crisis have further prompted investors to study the initiatives taken by businesses relating to carbon footprint reduction and the sustainability goals and practices of their operations.

In line with the mainland's carbon peak and neutrality targets in 2030 and 2060, the Hong Kong Government is expected to launch additional green and carbon emissions reduction policies for the business community. Hang Seng Indexes Company has recently launched a climate-linked market tracker as a tool to help promote the city as a fundraising hub for green products. Green financing market is thriving, and the global issuance of green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked (GSSS) bonds is forecast to total US$1.7 trillion this year, representing 52 per cent year-on-year growth. All these latest developments have incentivised businesses to enhance their ESG and green practices.

Five panels to discuss issues relating to financing climate actions

Against these business backdrops and trends, the CHKLC will be staging the 2022 ESG and Green Finance Opportunities Forum on October 27. Sponsored by Hang Seng Bank for the second year, the Forum aims to update the local business community and listed companies about the latest developments in climate change management around the world, the regulatory disclosure requirements, as well as financing climate actions. Experts and related stakeholders will convene to exchange views.

The Forum will feature five themed panels, including:

Regulatory Panel – Understanding the latest international ESG reporting framework and what it means to Hong Kong listed issuers



Climate Financing Panel – Exploring various means of climate actions financing and developments of carbon exchange and carbon tax in the region



International Panel – Introducing the latest international goals in climate risks containment at the UN level and development of Sustainable Infrastructure Development in Asia



Governance Panel – Discussing practical ways for listed issuers to pursue the best practices of ESG and climate change risks management



Investors Panel – Sharing investors' perspectives of ESG and expectation of ESG data disclosure

Strong speaker line-up to share insights on ESG-related hot topics

Speakers come from diverse disciplines and are veterans in ESG-related areas. To name but a few, they are Senior Director, Corporate Finance Division of Securities and Futures Commission Megan Tang; Managing Director and Head of Policy and Secretariat Services, Listing Division of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Katherine Ng; Sustainability and Climate Partner of Deloitte China Lily Li; Senior Climate Policy Specialist of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Dr Zhang Xing; Chairman of Education Sub-Committee of Treasury Markets Association Dr Wilson Chan; and Investment Stewardship, APAC at BlackRock Amar GILL. (Please refer to https://bit.ly/3EzkVVH for the speaker list).

About the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies

Incorporated in September 2002, CHKLC is a non-profit organisation serving listed companies and other industry bodies in Hong Kong. The Chamber strives to promote sound corporate governance; function as an effective communication channel between listed companies and regulatory authorities; strengthen the linkage and foster cooperation among listed companies from Hong Kong and China and uphold Hong Kong's position as an international financial and capital formation centre. Since 2007, the Chamber organises the annual "Hong Kong Corporate Governance and ESG Excellence Awards" jointly with the Hong Kong Baptist University to advocate best practices of corporate governance, ESG and recognize excellence.