Creta Class's math learning app for kids will continue to provide an equal and engaging remote learning experience to foster gradual learning patterns post-pandemic

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international math learning program, Creta Class, has recently been recognized by the 2022 Mom's Choice Award as being among the best in family-friendly media, products, and services. Creta Class was granted the prestigious Gold Award for its 5-stage learning program. Complementing their MCA success, Creta Class was also awarded the Spring 2022 Academics' Choice Smart Media Award, while granted kidSAFE® accreditation and earned a 5-star evaluation from the Educational App Store earlier this year.



2022 Mom’s Choice Gold Award Winner: Creta Class Named Best in Family-friendly Media, Products, and Services

Aside from being an exceptional learning tool, Creta Class was granted the 2022 Mom's Choice Gold Award for innovation in remote and application-based mathematics teaching. This has been exceptionally important since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 and has led to the program being a key component in countless virtual classrooms and homes around the world. With additional award-winning platforms available, the app can be found and explored by more families interested in mathematical thinking and learning.

Upon receiving the award, Christy, Curriculum Development Head of Creta Class said, "We are very grateful for the recognition. At Creta Class, we see it as our mission to understand and guide the cognitive development of young children, cultivate their enthusiasm for learning, guide them step by step as they explore. Moving forward, we are excited to continue extending the reach and depth of our learning materials to help more young children unlock their learning potential."

Creta Class addresses this issue by introducing children to principles of math education from an early age through 240 lessons, 1,200 animation videos, over 2300 interactive exercises, and 1-on-1 tutoring to work through each year. The syllabus covers a wide range of areas, including number concepts, operations, shapes, space, and much more. With daily lessons only 15 minutes in length, children are encouraged to focus on short bursts and commit their lessons to long-term memory, giving them a strong foundation to support their future math studies.

"We are happy to award deserving apps like Creta Class," said Dawn Matheson, CEO of Mom's Choice Awards. "Our panel of judges really felt this app merited a place on our list of the best in family-friendly products that parents and educators can feel confident in using."

Creta Class utilizes cutting-edge technology to provide a mathematics educational program that is fun, engaging, and safe for young learners. The team of early education and IT industry veterans designed the course to help 3–8 years old kids establish systematic knowledge through progressive learning pathways. The program features engaging animations and hands-on interactive exercises supported by AI technology to ensure maximum immersion to realize a learning experience for children.

For more information, please visit Creta Class and on social media on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.