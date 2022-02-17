2022 New BMW IX Fully Electric Luxury SUV for Sale CT

The 2022 BMW iX, BMW’s new fully electric luxury SUV, is almost here! If you’ve already pre-ordered, you can expect the iX release date to be as early as spring 2022 in Massachusetts.

The 2022 BMW iX, BMW’s new fully electric luxury SUV, is almost here! If you’ve already pre-ordered, you can expect the iX release date to be as early as spring 2022 in Massachusetts. As an electric SUV, the iX seamlessly blends smooth performance with luxury appointments and a spacious interior.

So what can you expect to pay for the all-new BMW iX? The base-level xDrive 50 configurations will start at $83,200 plus a $995 destination charge. In the future, you will be able to opt for the higher-level M60 configuration for additional speed and power. Purchasing a new BMW iX Near Me may also make you eligible for a $7,500 tax credit, one of the many perks of owning an electric vehicle. Rallye BMW has more details on the 2022 BMW iX below, including performance specs and charging options.

2022 BMW IX PERFORMANCE

Electric vehicles are among the best-performing vehicles on the market today, and the 2022 BMW iX is no different. The 2022 iX features a powerful electric motor with exceptional acceleration and a range of approximately 300 miles. You can also equip your 2022 iX with all-wheel drive, making it easy to tackle rough terrain and inclement weather with increased traction and stability. Here are the full performance specs:

0-60 MPH: Less than 5 seconds*

Maximum Horsepower: Around 500 hp

Electric Range: Around 300 miles**

10 Minutes of DC Fast Charging Range: Around 75 miles***

WHAT DOES PURCHASING THE 2022 BMW IX LOOK LIKE?

The 2022 BMW iX release date is expected to be spring 2022 for those that placed pre-orders. We’d highly recommend putting your name on the pre-order list, so you can receive a 2022 iX as soon as possible – this is already an extremely popular vehicle, and availability will be limited when it arrives. If you want to pre-order, just follow these steps:

Come to your Local BMW Dealership Near Me to fill out a straightforward pre-order form. This will put you on the list to receive a 2022 iX when it’s available. We’ll let you know when you can finalize your pre-order details, such as choosing customization options, packages, and more.

In spring 2022, we’ll keep you updated on the iX’s availability and let you know when you can expect your iX to be delivered.

2022 BMW IX CHARGING OPTIONS

As a fully-electric SUV, the 2022 iX has a few different options for charging. There are three types of chargers that you can take advantage of as the owner of a 2022 iX. You can learn more about charging the iX on BMW’s charging website.

Level 1: These are the types of wall outlets you plug anything electric into and can be found almost anywhere. These are universal chargers that are the most common around Syosset, but they also charge the slowest – around 4 miles an hour.

Level 2: These home chargers are designed for EV charging and can charge up to 40 miles per hour. With a 300-mile range, that’s a full charge in around seven and a half hours. You can have a Level 2 charger installed in your garage for easy home charging.

DC Fast Chargers: These are public chargers that offer a staggering 108 miles per 10 minutes of charging! There are plenty of fast chargers all over the country, making them an ideal choice if you’re planning on taking a road trip.

DISCOVER THE 2022 BMW IX AT YOUR LOCAL BMW DEALER NEAR ME

If you want more information about the 2022 BMW iX release date, price, or anything else we’ve discussed above, feel free to contact BMW of West Springfield at any time. If you have been searching google for BMW IX Near Me, BMW 3 Series Near me, BMW Dealer Near Me, used BMW for sale near you or BMW Service Near Me then do yourself a favor and click on the name the locals know and trust, BMW of West Springfield. We’re happy to keep you updated on when the iX will hit the streets of Jericho next spring. If you’re looking ahead to bringing a 2022 iX home for yourself, our finance center is a great place to start.

