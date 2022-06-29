Shaoxing, China, June 29, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - On June 28, 2022 Shaoxing Famous Products International Online Exhibition Launch Ceremony and CCOIC Shaoxing Chamber of Commerce RCEP Forum was successfully held. This kicked off a series of 12 online cloud exhibitions for 6 months, targeting different industries and overseas markets.

The event was held both online and offline with Mr. Shi Huifang, Mayor of Shaoxing City, Mr. Chen Zongyao, Chairman of CCPIT Zhejiang, Mr. Xia Wendi, Chairman of China National Machinery Industry International Co. (SINOMACHINT), Mr. Tao Guanfeng, Executive Vice Mayor of Shaoxing City and other relevant leaders of Shaoxing City present offline. Mr. Deny Wachyudi Kurnia, Consul General of Consulate General of Indonesia in Shanghai, Mr. Hussain Haider, Consul General of Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Ms. Tran Ha Trang, Consul of Consulate General of Vietnam in Shanghai, ASEAN China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Association of Belt and Road Malaysia, India China Regional Exchanges and Trade Investment Center and other overseas guests and representatives of business associations attended the meeting online.

Mr. Shi Huifang, Mayor of Shaoxing City, pointed out in his speech that Shaoxing is a traditional foreign trade city that plays an important role in promoting economic and social development. This year marks the first year of RCEP; Shaoxing should take this opportunity of RCEP to become a model city of RCEP. Through this event, we will effectively use the wisdom of experts to analyze the opportunities and challenges faced by Shaoxing in the context of RCEP, further expand economic and trade exchanges, deepen industrial cooperation, and promote the city's foreign trade to a broader field and deeper level.

Mr. Chen Zongyao, Chairman of CCPIT Zhejiang, said the organization of "online exhibition" is an important measure to help enterprises stabilize foreign trade, expand the market and get orders. The Shaoxing Famous International Trade Cloud Exhibition and the RCEP Forum are essential to help enterprises understand more deeply the international economic and trade rules, avoid business risks, open their minds and broaden their horizons for participating in international economic and trade cooperation and developing international markets, taking RCEP's entry into force as an opportunity.

Mr. Xia Wendi, Chairman of SINOMACHINT, said that SINOMACHINT, one of the largest central enterprises in China's exhibition industry with nearly 70 years of experience organizing and running exhibitions abroad, will give full play to its global overseas resources. It will optimize and innovate the online exhibition mode, focus on key countries, advantageous industries and special regions to build country exhibitions, professional exhibitions and special exhibitions, and help enterprises get more orders with online channels.

Mr. Hussain Haider, Consul General of Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Mr. Deny Wachyudi Kurnia, Consul General of Consulate General of Indonesia in Shanghai, Ms. Tran Ha Trang, Consul of Consulate General of Vietnam in Shanghai are important to guest speakers. They have expressed their willingness to contribute to the stable growth of Shaoxing's foreign trade exports and to promote the mutual development of economic and trade cooperation under the covid-19 pandemic prevention and control.

2022 Shaoxing Famous Products International Trade Online Exhibition was broadcast through the 12 cloud exhibition catalog video. The series of exhibitions involve equipment manufacturing, textile and clothing, textile new materials, health environment, consumer goods and gifts, pharmaceuticals, medical, integrated circuits and other industries. It focuses on the three traditional industries of textile, chemical and metal processing and develops four new industries of high-end equipment, electronic information, modern medicine and new materials to promote the development of Shaoxing's advantageous industries.

At the scene, Shaoxing Municipal Commerce Bureau, CCPIT Shaoxing, CCOIC Shaoxing Chamber of Commerce and CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd., Association of Belt and Road Malaysia signed strategic cooperation agreements with 10 trade service organizations and overseas trade associations to further enhance cooperation and provide more practical services for enterprises in different countries.

2022 Shaoxing Famous Products Textile Machinery Industry (Pakistan) International Online Exhibition, the first exhibition of the series, was also opened and launched at the same time. During the exhibition, more than 40 famous Shaoxing textile machinery enterprises such as Zhejiang Taitan, Zhejiang RIFA Textile Machinery, Zhejiang Jinggong Technology, etc. will have one-to-one online negotiations with 100 buyers from Pakistan and procure textile machinery, textile machinery auxiliary machines and accessories, textiles, textile raw materials and other textile industry chain products. The online trade fair will also be promoted through a number of domestic and international mainstream media and social media platforms to greatly enhance exhibitors' exposure and attract quality buyers to participate in the matchmaking negotiations.

