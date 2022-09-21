2022 Taitung Blue Ocean Daily— Reinvigorating the 4 major sea leisure destinations to create oceanic life amidst our slow economy

The newest sea leisure brand –“Taitung Blue Ocean Daily” by the Taitung County Government launched on September 17. Graced by elders from the Amis tribe, Wang Zhi-Hui, Deputy County Mayor of Taitung County, Kimokeo Kapahulehua, and Yu Ming-Hsun, Director of the Taitung County Tourism Department, announced the beginning of the 2022 Taitung Blue Ocean Daily.