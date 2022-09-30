2022 Taiwan-Vietnam Industrial Collaboration - Smart City Subforum

Applications of the Smart Factory, 5G AIoT, and Smart Hospitality

TAIPEI, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/-- Taiwan has long enjoyed a reputation worldwide as a leader in the development and smart city applications in various domains. The "2022 Taiwan-Vietnam Industrial Collaboration Forum--Smart City Sub-forum" was held on September 27 via an online video conference. Ching-Chin Lin, Deputy Director, Emerging and Cross-Domain Division, Administration for Digital Industries of Taiwan, and Dr. Nguyen Thanh Tuyen, Vice Director General, Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam, delivered welcome remarks speeches respectively on behalf of the two regions, aiming at promoting closer and long-lasting collaboration on the subject of smart city and Industry 4.0.

The Smart City Sub-forum focused on experience sharing, exchanging of ideas and analysis of future trends within the context of three key themes: the smart factory, 5G AIoT and smart hospitality. Taipei-based digital transformation solutions provider WebComm elaborated on the development of artificial intelligence, data analysis, asset and security technologies that received FIDO certificates that can assist enterprises in achieving digital transformation and cybersecurity, while Spark Technologies spoke about their expertise in smart city applications such as smart lighting, energy monitoring and management, and the whole IoT platform architecture. Athena Information Systems presented their comprehensive solutions for the hospitality sector. Several Vietnamese firms in same fields talked about their experiences. Hanoi-based Aimesoft focused on AI development process sharing, while MobiFone, Vietnam's first mobile telecom network operator, gave a presentation on information and communication applications. VietISO talked about their specialized digital transformation solutions for the smart tourism and hospitality sectors.

The Administration for Digital Industries director, Mr. Lin, elaborated on how countries in ASEAN and South Asia have grown rapidly due to the relocation of the global supply chain, Taiwan has been an important member in the Asia-Pacific region, and Taiwan is highly connected to countries in South-East Asia. Taiwan and Vietnam have already developed deep economic and industrial partnerships. In the post-epidemic era , the Smart City is expected to become a common theme in both Taiwan and Vietnam. Mr. Lin said he looks forward to establishing a more stable and long-term collaboration with Vietnam as a result of the trend and of the experience shared in the realms of the smart factory, 5G AIoT, and smart tourism and smart hospitality.

At the event, a Memorandum of Understanding between Taiwan-based Athena Information Systems and Vietnam TC Hotel was signed, under which the two firms will cooperate in building smart tourism with smart hospitality solutions, delivering a new operational model by way of an efficient property management system (PMS) developed in Taiwan. Athena Information Systems has more than 30 years of experience in providing comprehensive hospitality solutions including ERP, PMS and point-of-sale (POS) systems, as well as Booking Engine and Channel Manager solutions, targeting upscale hotels. Meanwhile, the company will seek cooperation opportunities related to smart tourism and hospitality in Vietnam.

Many outstanding Taiwanese and Vietnamese providers in the smart factory, 5G AIoT, smart tourism and smart hospitality sectors were invited to the event. Through the sharing of experiences that participants had had when it came to technology development, and exchanging ideas on how to develop new applications alongside discussions for future expansion, the two regions hope to drive future growth throughout Southeast Asia and even across the globe while facilitating more tie-ups and other forms of cooperation related to the Smart City.