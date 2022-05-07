2022 Visionox Technology Innovation Launch Event

BANGKOK, May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Global One Belt One Road TV Station, On May 5, 2022, Visionox, a leading innovative display enterprise in China, held its 2022 Technology Innovation Launch Event online to release its innovative technological achievements in five sectors. With the theme of "Create a Brandnew and Visionary Future", there are 20 innovative technological achievements in five sectors being released (e.g. EnV ALT™ low-frequency LTPS, InV tripod® tripod-shaped pixel arrangement, HLEMS technology, COE POL-less technology, and truly bezel-less face ID module). This release highlights Visionox's great technological innovation capabilities. The further commercialization of these innovations will be destined to accelerate the iteration and upgrade of intelligent terminals.

Led by Visionox's President Dr. Zhang Deqiang, there were five technical experts, namely Cai Minghan, Shan Qi, Zhang Wei, Xiao Yiming and Cao Xuan, delivering speeches in five dimensions: "Versatile for the Full World", "Vibrant for the Strong Performance", "Vigorous for the Integrated Trend", "Vintage for the Smart Display", and "Vast for the Infinite World".

Dr. Zhang Deqiang explained Visionox's medium- and long-term development strategies (2022-2031): "In the next five years, Visionox will focus on the core technologies of innovative display, expand our production to all related fields, and rank among Top 3 in worldwide OLED panel shipments." He also noted that through ten years of hard work, Visionox would realize the synchronized development of the industry ecosystem and become a global leader in the emerging display industry. In terms of strategy implementation, Visionox has formulated "One strength & Two new roads" development strategies for the next five years, namely consolidating the success in small-sized display applications, expanding the application of medium-sized display and opening up a new large-sized display market. For the next decade, Visionox has put forward the "2345" development framework (i.e. 2 business lines: OLED and Micro-LED; 3 core technologies: optics and materials, semiconductor devices and system integration; 4 innovation bases in the Yangtze River Delta, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Chengdu-Chongqing; 5 application fields: intelligent terminal, automotive interaction, smart home, industrial control and healthcare, and innovation-driven business).

After his speech, the five technical experts explained the five sectors, covering nearly 20 innovative technological achievements, which were elaborated in terms of technical principle, innovation effectiveness, application scenario, user experience, etc.

In terms of "Versatile for the Full World", Visionox has narrowed 1.4mm bezel down to 1.0mm by applying new circuit design and FIAA technology. In addition, Visionox has realized slimmer bezel, more invisible crease and smaller bend radius through foldable form optimization, stacking module thinning, module materials optimization, and other technologies.

In terms of "Vibrant for the Strong Performance", Visionox has reduced power consumption by taking three major methods, namely, low-frequency LTPS technology, HLEMS technology and COE POL-less technology, from two aspects of drive and light extraction efficiency improvement.

Meanwhile, Visionox's original upgraded "dual tripod" pixel arrangement is now able to present finer, sharper and more balanced images. With the promotion and application of new technologies, next-generation smartphones are expected to be substantially improved in portability, screen-to-body ratio, optical performance, screen power consumption and under-display camera.

In terms of "Vigorous for the Integrated Trend", Visionox launched the world's first under-display camera solution InV see® in 2020. Now, Visionox has released its latest solutions - InV see® Bezel-less solution of 3D face recognition and PIN optical fingerprint recognition solution, enabling smartphone recognition system to go further on the path of achieving higher information security, convenience of use and compatibility of flexible display.

In terms of "Vintage for the Smart Display", Visionox has developed tandem OLED technology and aging compensation technology, and also carried out in-depth research on basic technologies such as oxide TFT backplane and Demura. Based on the improvement of the fundamental functions, AMOLEDs are used in medium-sized applications. Visionox presents a flexible under-screen camera solution for laptops which uses ultra-thin bezel technology, enabling the screen-to-body ratio to increase to 91% from 85% which has been the choice of most traditional laptops. In the field of medium-sized automotive applications, Visionox has cooperated with some automobile brands to launch customized OLED automotive displays, such as dashboard, digital rearview, central control and transparent A-pillar.

The part of "Vast for the Infinite World" was especially eye-catching. Visionox is actively "expanding new medium-sized display applications" and "opening up a new large-sized display market". Visionox started its Micro-LED technology accumulation in 2017. At present, Visionox has built a Micro-LED Pilot Line, and successfully launched samples of 1.84-inch Micro-LED wearable retina displays and 12.7-inch glass-based Micro-LED tiling displays.

Finally, Dr. Zhang Deqiang said that Visionox would accelerate the commercialization of its innovative technologies and products in the future to create more immersive usage scenarios and provide end users with rich experience. At the present stage, Visionox's goal is to meet market demand for customized, diversified and dynamic solutions, and deliver more value and better integrated solutions to downstream customers, so as to improve end users' experience and bring the new future forward.

Cao Yong, member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, pointed out that at present, China's electronic information industry has ushered in an unprecedented and new landscape. China's display industry has become a major force in the global display industry, and the new display industry represented by OLED has shown strong growth momentum and huge market potential. In recent years, China has made new progress in new displays. The innovation force in emerging displays, led by enterprises like Visionox, has been exploring and making breakthroughs in AMOLEDs. They have launched several new technologies globally, formulated a number of international, national and industrial standards, filed more than 10,000 patents, and made innovations in collaboration with upstream and downstream enterprises of the industry chain, opening up new prospects.

Historically, May is the peak month for the release of new display innovations around the world every year. Visionox's launch event of its innovative technological achievements at the beginning of May has shown a high degree of confidence in technology and innovation strength.

Focusing on OLED technology for 21 years, Visionox has a leading position in this field, and its innovations are often characterized as "industrial windvane". Competition for R&D innovation in new displays is expected to grow fiercer. With the advent of the era of flexible displays, intelligent terminals will iterate and update faster.

