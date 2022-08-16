2022 WORLD EDITION OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY® TO BE HELD IN SINGAPORE ON OCT 25, 2022

Mastercard, Coca-Cola, HP, PepsiCo, Kroger, BIC and Fine Hygienic Holding to lead global summit showcasing best practices on Diversity & Inclusion, leadership and success.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional (HORP) announced today that the world's best Companies would join the 2022 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women on Oct 25, 2022 with Mastercard, Coca-Cola, HP, PepsiCo, Kroger, BIC and Fine Hygienic taking the lead as early sponsor partners for this edition of the summit. This eight annual world edition will be attended live at the Shangri La in Singapore by 400 key executives and also joined virtually by several hundred members of HORP's global Break the ceiling touch the sky® family to share and learn cutting-edge best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion and success.

Companies that wish to lead for the 2022 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® as Participating Companies/Sponsors can register at www.houseofroseprofessional.com

The 2022 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® supports MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD– the 10-year initiative (started in mid 2020), led by HORP and several global Companies to shape a better world via quintupling the number of Female CEOs (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) and doubling the number of Male CEOs (who actively advocate for diversity & inclusion) in the world's 500 largest companies by 2029.

Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health shared, "I'm proud of the role so many talented women leaders are playing to help businesses get back to growth despite the ongoing challenges. Together, we are driving change, creating opportunity, and defining a more innovative, inclusive future. In healthcare, we see it every day in the more than 2200 Kroger Health pharmacies and 220 clinics across the USA. We are proud to once again champion the cause at the 2022 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky."

Chester Twigg, Group Commercial Officer, BIC shared, "BIC is deeply committed to diversity, equity and inclusion across our business. We are delighted to be a sponsor of the 2022 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® and committed to sharing and learning best practices for success alongside these great Companies. Learning continuously is especially important in these challenging VUCA times. I am also delighted to be a leader of MISSION 2029 for a Better World. Building toward the advancement of women CEOs and male CEOs who are proactive ambassadors of diversity and inclusion is what we believe in at BIC."

Claudia Lorenzo, ASEAN & South Pacific Operating Unit President, The Coca-Cola Company shared, "Diversity, equity and inclusion are the heart of our company purpose, values and growth strategy. We're working to foster an inclusive culture and make Coca-Cola a great place to work, where people can belong, grow and thrive. We're pleased to be a sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky ®, an event which gives participants a tremendous opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, and chart their own individual courses for success."

Rama Sridhar, Executive Vice President, Strategic Customer Solutions, Mastercard said, "Inclusive growth is at the heart of what we do at Mastercard. But as with any other global challenge, Mastercard believes that advancing the inclusion agenda is too massive for a company or industry to tackle alone. Forging partnerships in support of programs like Break the ceiling touch the sky® contributes to how we collectively continue to advance women's progression in business and the workplace and promote a sustainable and equitable economic growth for all in the aftermath of the pandemic and well into the future."

Tian Chong Ng, Managing Director, Greater Asia, HP Inc commented, "At HP, we are creating a powerful culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion while advancing human rights, social justice, and racial and gender equality across our ecosystem. We're committed to achieving 50/50 gender equality in HP leadership and making sure that women represent greater than 30% of our workforce in technical and engineering roles by 2030. These bold actions are, undoubtedly, the right things to do, but they are also expected by customers, partners, investors, and employees."

Tina Bigalke, Global Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, PepsiCo shared; "We are committed to increasing our gender diversity and have set a global goal to reach gender parity in management roles by 2025. Diversity unlocks our ability to further innovate for our consumers, deliver first class service for our customers, and cultivate a workforce that reflects our communities. We are proud to be associated with Break the ceiling touch the sky® since its inception in 2015."

Commented James Michael Lafferty, CEO, Fine Hygienic Holding, "Diversity equals better business. More women at the top is a proven business builder. At Fine Hygienic Holding we have proven just that seeing a huge corresponding jump in business results as we have increased our women in leadership representation across levels. Diversity is having a transformational impact on our relationships with customers and our business. We are delighted to continue our pioneering partnership with Break the ceiling touch the sky® not just for this world edition but also for the upcoming Middle East Edition in the UAE in September 2022."

Victor Mills, Chief Executive, Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC) commented, "The Chamber is proud to be an Industry Partner of Break the ceiling touch the sky® and has been for the last eight years. That's because I and my colleagues believe in diversity of perspectives and thinking because they reduce the risk of group think and result in better business decisions. I encourage you to attend this important annual summit. It attracts some of the very best international business leaders who share their experiences and the positive power of diverse work teams and company boards. Anyone who wants to know how inclusiveness in the workplace makes for better and more successful businesses should take time out to attend. It will be inspirational and it will be well worth your time."

Since 2014 House of Rose Professional has enabled over 30000 women leaders (and several thousand male leaders who support diversity & inclusion) to greater success via its Break the ceiling touch the sky® brand. Founded in 2015, the world edition is the signature forum of the Break the ceiling touch the sky® series of summits currently in North America, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, ANZ and Europe.

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" – the book that inspired the global summit. "The World Edition is our signature forum held annually to equip leaders with the best tools and techniques for success, learning across industries and organizations for the next year. We are delighted this year to be able to hold the summit live once again in Singapore with participation from around the world."

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a leader in the Talent, Training and Transformation areas of business via its brands Dream Job International®, Break the ceiling touch the sky® and CEOSmith®. HORP enables organizations to build competitive advantage via better diversity & inclusion, better leadership, and better business globally.