2022 World Trade Centers Association Member Forum Returns to New York City for First Time in Two Years

The forum will feature networking, workshops and more — presented in-person and virtually for WTCA Members around the world

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®), an international trade organization that connects over 300 World Trade Center® (WTC®) locations in nearly 100 countries, announced today that it will host its 2022 WTCA Member Forum from October 23-25 in-person in New York City for the first time in two years, as well as provide virtual access for its members around the world. With the theme of "Innovation & Connection: Celebrating the Power of the Network," this year's event promises to be an engaging and insightful experience — allowing members to reconnect — and demonstrates the resilience and global reach of the WTCA network. Programming for this hybrid global event will feature networking, workshops and more to help attendees expand their business.

The WTCA Member Forum is one of the Association's flagship events, gathering representatives from member World Trade Center® businesses, as well as renowned experts. "We are excited to welcome back our members to our headquarters in New York City to network, share ideas and learn new skills at our first worldwide, in-person event since before the COVID-19 pandemic," said John E. Drew, Chair, Board of Directors of the WTCA. "This year's program will bring focus to the WTCA members themselves, offering invaluable insight on what is happening around the global network, as well as opportunities for them to foster and strengthen global connections."

Attending the three-day WTCA Member Forum, either in-person or virtually, offers many benefits. Attendees will be able to reconnect with fellow WTCA Members — the association's greatest resource — as well as gain insights on how they adapted during the pandemic and hear updates from the WTCA executive leadership team. In addition to a welcome cocktail reception, networking breakfasts and lunches, and other social events to break bread with fellow Members, the agenda offers two media training workshops led by Shirley Muir, a former journalist and current public relations consultant. During these sessions, attendees will learn how to develop an effective PR strategy to manage negative news and garner positive media coverage to raise their organization's profile. The winners of the 2021-2022 WTCA Foundation "Peace Through Trade" Student Competition will also be announced, and the event will conclude with a unique presentation to officially kick off the countdown to the 53rd annual General Assembly (GA) to be hosted by WTC Accra (April 23-28, 2023), along with new GA promotional and educational programs offered by the WTCA.

"Throughout the pandemic, we were able to shift our events to a virtual format, gathering record-breaking numbers in member attendance. We are thrilled to finally be able to resume our in-person events, with limited attendance and strong safety measures in place, as well as provide digital access for those who cannot make it to New York City," said Crystal Edn, WTCA Director of Member Services. "Our members are eager to meet again in person, and we look forward to honoring their resilience and connection to each other at this year's event."

For more information about the 2022 WTCA Member Forum and to view the complete agenda and event safety measures, please click here. Also, follow along on social media #WTCAMemberForum.

This year's event is only open to WTCA Members, including license holders and staff of World Trade Center businesses. WTCA Members can register here.

