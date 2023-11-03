2023's Fastest AI-driven Content And Blog Creator App Released

Wordform AI, a new AI-driven marketing app has been launched - helping businesses to create content faster by integrating it into their WordPress blog.

—

The new app offers similar functionality to ChatGPT, but instead of being engineered as a chatbot, Wordform AI has been built from the ground up to create blog content. It writes keyword-rich articles that are optimized to rank well on Google and other search engines.

Wordform AI-driven content and blog creator app

Wordform AI streamlines niche site creation by instantly populating multiple pages with unique content. According to the creator, users can install a fresh WordPress site and have multiple pages live within minutes.

Recent guidance from Google has indicated that AI-generated content will not face penalties as long as it meets standards of expertise, experience, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness. Wordform AI was developed with these criteria in mind, empowering users to produce up to 50 high-quality, SEO-optimized articles per month - to drive organic traffic and increase conversions.

The app has an intuitive interface where users simply provide a few prompts and the app generates complete, polished blog posts and web pages on any topic or niche. The app draws from a vast knowledge base to create articles that are informative, engaging, and professionally written. Users also get access to a library of proven conversion-focused website templates.

Wordform AI provides step-by-step over-the-shoulder video training to help site owners optimize content for maximum impact. This allows even those with no prior website expertise to create an effective online presence that establishes their brand and drives business growth.

Customers can also access 'The Flipping Guide' to learn how to successfully sell websites after they have been built up with high-quality content and traffic. This removes the barriers to buying and selling websites without having to rely on external brokers or marketplaces like Flippa and allows entrepreneurs to build an online business across multiple niches.

A spokesperson states: "By using Wordform AI, you can drive traffic to your promos, e-commerce products, Adsense websites, local sites, and more by posting content, ranking that content on Google, and sharing it on social media."

Interested parties can learn more at https://wordform.ai/

Contact Info:

Name: Wordform.ai

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wordform.ai

Address: 15 Harwood Rd, London, England SW6 4QP, United Kingdom

Website: https://wordform.ai/



Release ID: 89112277

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Ensuring accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.