The 2024 China Furniture and Decoration Development (Singapore) Forum Concludes Successfully.

This forum, hosted by the China Furniture & Decoration Chamber of Commerce and jointly organized by Zhongju Culture and Easyhome, aimed to explore how Chinese home furnishing companies can enter international markets with high quality, focusing on the international development of these enterprises.

Event Highlights Video：https://youtu.be/c_ZGsZF1NqQ?si=pstxDg9uSf4BFI9Q

The forum gathered numerous distinguished guests, including leaders, companies, associations, and scholars from both China and Singapore, and received attention from over 150 global media outlets. This event marked a significant step forward for Chinese home furnishing enterprises on their path to internationalization, showcasing the determination and strength of Chinese brands in entering the global market.

The forum commenced with a speech by Mr. Wei Xiaofei, Secretary-General of the Organizing Committee and founder of Zhongju Culture. As one of the key organizers, Mr. Wei first welcomed the leaders, guests, and entrepreneurs participating in the Singapore forum and thanked them for their support for the internationalization of the Chinese home furnishing industry. He analyzed the current challenges facing the home furnishing industry, such as the reduction in real estate market dividends and overcapacity, while pointing out that Chinese home furnishing companies have multiple advantages in their internationalization journey, including policies, production capabilities, and logistics networks.

Mr. Wei emphasized that in the face of different methods of going abroad, home furnishing enterprises need the correct methods and strategies to meet challenges and seize opportunities. He introduced the purpose of the event, which is to help companies find the right direction for internationalization through the exchange of ideas between domestic and foreign entrepreneurs and government leaders, promoting the development of the industry.

In the speech, Mr Lee Yi Shyan，Former Senior Minister of State，Chairman of OUE REIT Management Pte Ltd, highlighted that Chinese home furnishing companies are world leaders in scale, variety, innovation, and supply chain integrity. Singapore is one of the easiest places in the world to do business, offering great potential for Chinese home furnishing enterprises to "go global" through Singapore.

Collaborative Development of the Home Furnishing Industry's Internationalization

At the forum, Mr. Wang Linpeng, President of the China Furniture & Decoration Chamber of Commerce and Chairman and CEO of Easyhome, delivered a keynote speech titled "The World is Big, Starting Anew." He shared insights on how Chinese home furnishing companies can grasp the pulse of the times and actively expand into overseas markets. He emphasized that in the current development cycle, competition in the stock market under consumer downgrading has brought significant internal competition to China's home furnishing industry. "If you don't go global, you will be left behind" has become a critical issue for the current home furnishing industry. Singapore, as the best fusion of the three major civilizations, is repeating the stories of Hong Kong and Shenzhen, with traditional international trade methods being rewritten. The future of China's home furnishing industry is undoubtedly oriented towards internationalization. By working together, home furnishing companies can create a bright future for the industry.

Mr. Kelvin Kee, Executive Director of the Singapore Business Federation's International Business Division, emphasized in his keynote speech "Going Global from Singapore" that the Singapore Business Federation, as a bridge of communication between enterprises and the government, is committed to promoting the internationalization and digital transformation of enterprises. Through the "Go Global" program, it provides business matching, market consultation, and international expansion services to help Singaporean enterprises go global. At the same time, the federation actively promotes connectivity with the Chinese market, helping Singaporean enterprises better understand and seize opportunities in the Chinese market, providing strong support for enterprise internationalization.

High-End Discussions Exploring New Paths for Internationalization

At the "The 2024 China Furniture and Decoration Development (Singapore) Forum," three thematic sessions were held, focusing on the international development and high-quality globalization strategies of the Chinese home furnishing industry.

The first session, themed "How the Chinese Home Furnishing Industry Can Achieve High-Quality Globalization," was moderated by Wang Jing, Senior Partner and Editor-in-Chief of Zhongju Culture. It brought together industry leaders such as Jia Feng, Chairman of Huanai Home Furnishing; Cai Ming, Founder of Boloni; Ma Junqing, Chairman of Milux Window; Lin Yunsong, Chairman and CEO of VOGLASS DC[SHANGCENG ZHUANGSHI(BEIJING)Ltd; Yang Zhanjiang, Chairman of Yuandong Shenhua Group; and Lian Feng, Chairman and Founder of Qili Muwai Furniture Qidong Co., Ltd, to deeply explore key topics such as innovation, product quality enhancement, and market strategy optimization.



The second session, themed "Steering New Directions in Home Furnishing Globalization," was moderated by Ye Lingju, Senior Partner of Zhongju Culture. It featured industry elites including Deng Qitang, Deputy Vice President of Guangdong Mengna Lisha New Type Material Group Co.,Ltd.; Huang Huakun, Chairman of Left and Right Home Furnishings Co., Ltd; Li Junhong, Chairman of Paiya Doors and Windows Co., Ltd; Shi Zhensheng, Chairman of Lo-sung Intelligent Home Co.,Ltd.; Zeng Fanhui, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of New Retail at Hennessy Industrial Co., Ltd; and Tian Maohua, Vice President of Treezo Group. They collectively discussed future industry trends, new opportunities, and strategies in globalization.



The third session, themed "Offense and Defense: High-Quality Entry - Reconstructing the Fundamental Logic of Home Furnishing Globalization," was moderated by Wang Jun, Partner and Editor-in-Chief of Zhongju News. It included significant industry guests such as Pan Xiaozhen, President of GoldenHome Living Co., Ltd.

Strategic Cooperation to Promote High-Quality Development of China's Home Furnishing Industry

During the forum, the Secretary-General of the Organizing Committee and founder of Zhongju Culture, Wei Xiaofei, signed an agreement with Fang Qinghai, founder of Soans Group, signaling deep cooperation in multiple fields such as market expansion and brand communication to promote the international development of China's home furnishing industry.

Glorious Moment: The 8th Dayan Award Ceremony

Following the successful conclusion of the signing ceremony, the event reached its climax with the 8th Dayan Award Ceremony. The Dayan Award, a prestigious accolade in China's home furnishing industry, aims to recognize outstanding companies and individuals over the past year. During the award ceremony, numerous brands and individuals with exceptional achievements in the home furnishing industry were honored. Their success stories and contributions inspired every guest present. The 8th Dayan Award was slowly unveiled with a speech by Mr. Liu Chen, Chairman of the Dayan Award Organizing Committee, and presented several awards including "China Home Furnishing Annual Honorary Brand," "China Home Furnishing Annual Star Brand," "China Home Furnishing Annual Business Figure," "China Home Furnishing Annual Business Elite," and "China Home Furnishing Annual Commercial Elite."

Future Outlook: Creating a Glorious Future Together

With the presentation of the final award,The 2024 China Furniture and Decoration Development (Singapore) Forum and the 8th Dayan Award Ceremony concluded successfully. This forum was not only an important showcase for the international development of China's home furnishing industry but also a significant platform for industry-wide and cross-industry exchanges and cooperation to jointly explore the future. Through this forum, the path for high-quality development of Chinese home furnishing enterprises in the international market has become clearer, and the cooperation and communication within and outside the industry have deepened. With the continuous progress and innovation of China's home furnishing industry, we have every reason to believe that Chinese home furnishing brands will shine even more brilliantly on the international stage.

