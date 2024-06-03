2024 K-FOOD Fair Lyon B2B to Showcase Trendy Korean Foods and Foster International Business Relations

Announcing the 2024 K-FOOD Fair Lyon B2B, set for June 12-13 at the InterContinental Lyon-Hotel Dieu. A pivotal event for Korean food exporters and European buyers to explore innovative Korean cuisine.

The Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT) has announced details about the forthcoming K-FOOD Fair, which will take place in Lyon on June 12th and 13th. The fair will be a meeting place for Korean food exporters and European buyers.

At 2024 K-FOOD Fair Lyon B2B, internationally recognized and cutting-edge Korean foods are waiting for visitors. Korean cuisine satisfies both health and taste through traditional methods, such as fermentation, which enhances the fresh flavor of ingredients. Visitors are invited to an opportunity to meet and experience Korean cuisine, which is at the forefront of this global trend.

The K-FOOD Fair is taking place at InterContinental Lyon—Hotel Dieu in Lyon, France, so it is an ideal opportunity to find new business partners and discover the products of 30 promising Korean brands. Some 30 exporters of Korean food products—such as fresh food, kimchi, snacks, sauces, drinks, and alcoholic beverages—will be in attendance.

You can find participating companies: Online Exhibition | K-FOODTRADE

Visitors will be able to see and taste the products displayed on-site through a variety of exhibition stands. The on-site meeting platform allows those who want to organize meetings or business consultations to do so. Advance registration is recommended to discover the diverse range of participating companies.

For more information & registration : https://forms.gle/mkDhFNcdJuHbDALK6

Along with the B2B event on June 12th and 13th, the ‘K-FOOD Fair’ for general consumers will be held from June 13th to June 16th, providing a great opportunity to feel and experience the appeal of Korean food as a customer. (2024 LYON K-FOOD FAIR (kfoodfairlyon.com))

The K-FOOD Fair in Lyon provides opportunities to expand your business with Korean agricultural and food exporters.

