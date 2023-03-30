20four7VA Earns Multiple Accolades in Q1 2023, Cementing Its Position as a Leading Remote Staffing Company

Outsourced staffing company 20four7VA was recognized at the 2023 World Staffing Summit, ranked in the Time Doctor OA500 2023, and received WOSB certification from the SBA in Q1.

20four7VA, a global leader in remote staffing services, has been recognized by industry experts and organizations for its exceptional services and commitment to excellence. The company has received several accolades in the first quarter of 2023, including inclusion in the Time Doctor OA500 2023: Global Outsourcing Firm (BPO) Index, recognition as one of the Top 100 Staffing Companies to Work for in 2023 and Top 100 Staffing Leaders to Watch in 2023 at the World Staffing Summit, and the Women-owned Small Business (WOSB) certification from the Small Business Administration.

"We are delighted and deeply honored to receive these awards and certification," Catherine vanVonno, President and CEO of 20four7VA, said in a statement. "As we continue to grow and expand our services globally, we are steadfast in our commitment to providing reliable services to our clients, fostering a culture of empowerment and growth for our employees, and making a positive impact in the communities we serve."

World Staffing Summit

The World Staffing Summit recognizes the most innovative and dynamic companies and leaders in the staffing industry. At this year’s summit, held on January 24, vanVonno made the “Top 100 Staffing Leaders to Watch” list for the third year in a row. Meanwhile, 20four7VA was recognized as one of the Top 100 Staffing Companies to Work for in 2023. 20four7VA's recognition in both categories highlights the company's commitment to creating a positive work environment for its employees and its dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry.

OA500

20four7VA ranked 315th out of more than 2,300 firms in the Time Doctor OA500 2023: Global Outsourcing Firm (BPO) Index. This is an annual ranking of the top outsourcing firms in the world that evaluates companies on their service quality, business performance, online visibility, and reputation. 20four7VA's inclusion in the index highlights the company's position as a global leader in remote staffing solutions and shows how far the company has evolved as a provider of global talent.

WOSB Certification

The Women-owned Small Business (WOSB) certification from the Small Business Administration acknowledges 20four7VA's status as a woman-owned business. This certification is awarded to businesses that meet the stringent eligibility requirements set by the Small Business Administration and provides a competitive edge in the federal contracting marketplace, where the government has set aside contracts specifically for WOSBs.

By receiving the WOSB certification, 20four7VA not only demonstrates its commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace but also positions itself to better serve clients who value diversity and seek to work with socially responsible businesses.



About Us: 20four7VA is an American-owned offshore contract staffing company that provides end-to-end virtual assistant services to businesses of all sizes. The company was founded in 2013 in Berlin, Maryland, and is now one of the most trusted providers of offshore contract talent worldwide. For more information about 20four7VA, visit www.20four7va.com.

