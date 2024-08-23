20four7VA Lands Spot on Inc. 5000 List for the Third Consecutive Year

20four7VA, a Maryland-based remote staffing company, has earned a spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List for the third consecutive year, ranking #3454. This achievement highlights the company's consistent growth and commitment to delivering top-tier virtual assistant solutions.

—

"Being named an Inc. 5000 honoree for three years in a row is an incredible honor," said 20four7VA President and CEO Catherine vanVonno hours after the announcement. "This wouldn't have been possible without the strong commitment of the team and the trust placed on us by our valued clients."

The Inc. 5000 List

Every year, Inc. Magazine, a top business magazine, releases the Inc. 5000 List, a ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To be considered for the list, a business must be independently owned and have generated revenue by March 2020. Eligible companies were then ranked based on the growth they demonstrated over the three-year period. Past Inc. 5000 honorees include finance software company Intuit and tech giant Microsoft.

Learn more about the 2024 Inc. 5000 List here.

About 20four7VA

20four7VA is a Maryland-based, fully distributed company specializing in VA staffing. The company's mission is to help businesses, regardless of size, grow and stabilize through cost-effective and scalable staffing solutions. By leveraging its global talent pool and staying true to its mission, the company has built a reputation as a trusted remote staffing solutions provider. To date, the company has helped over 5,500 clients across six continents reach their business goals.

"This recognition is another testament to the work that we do at 20four7VA," shares vanVonno. "I'm looking forward to seeing what else we can accomplish as long as we continue to stick to our mission."

For more information about 20four7VA and its services, visit the 20four7VA website.

Contact Info:

Name: Katrina Peralta

Email: Send Email

Organization: 20four7VA

Phone: +1 443-856-4882

Website: http://20four7va.com



Release ID: 89139176

