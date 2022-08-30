20four7VA Launches New Real Estate Virtual Staffing Solutions

—

Fresh off its inaugural appearance on the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America, 20four7VA is launching a new virtual staffing service tailored to the real estate industry. The remote contract staffing company has been steadily growing despite global economic challenges and has decided to increase its service offerings to cater to the industry-specific needs of real estate businesses.

According to Catherine vanVonno, President & CEO of 20four7VA, “We understand that keeping a real estate business running smoothly goes beyond conducting open houses and closing deals. It requires a great deal of administrative, sales, marketing, and technical support. Our new Real Estate Virtual Assistant (VA) is meant to address these needs by assisting with all the essential and critical tasks involved in keeping a real estate business up and running.”

With their new Real Estate VA service, vanVonno and her team at 20four7VA have started offering a customizable and scalable remote hiring solution to real estate agents in need of cost-effective ways to augment their teams.

"Our team has a wide pool of remote contract talent that specializes in various functions real estate businesses may need support in," says vanVonno. 20four7VA offers the following real estate virtual assistant solutions in five key areas in real estate: administrative support, lead generation and sales, customer support, bookkeeping, and marketing.

20four7VA's Real Estate VAs have the skills to handle several real estate support tasks, including answering buyer and seller queries, uploading property listings on listing sites, creating marketing collateral, preparing reports and presentations, and transaction coordination assistance, to name a few.

20four7VA has over a decade of experience as a remote contract staffing agency and has developed tailored solutions for every client across various industries, including eCommerce, telehealth, podcasting, and construction.

20four7VA’s decision to focus on real estate as a core industry aligns with its mission to provide businesses of all sizes access to quality, cost-effective virtual staffing solutions. The company is confident its new service offerings will help businesses in the sector grow amidst challenging market conditions.

To learn more about 20four7VA’s new service, visit the 20four7VA Real Estate VA Service page at https://20four7va.com/real-estate-va/.



About Us: 20four7VA is a remote hiring and contract staff placement company that has helped thousands of clients across four continents outsource key business support tasks to skilled, reliable, and enthusiastic remote professionals. Founded in 2013, it is now one of the most trusted remote staffing companies. To learn more about 20four7VA, please visit www.20four7va.com, call +1-443-856-4882, or email info@20four7va.com.

