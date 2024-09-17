20four7VA Named Finalist in the 2024 International Torch Awards for Ethics

20four7VA, a leading remote staffing provider, has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2024 International Torch Awards for Ethics (ITAE). This recognition emphasizes 20four7VA’s commitment to integrity while delivering value to clients and supporting community initiatives.

“We are proud to be named 2024 International Torch Awards for Ethics finalists,” says Catherine vanVonno, 20four7VA’s President and CEO. “We are proud of delivering value to our clients and community while staying committed to our high standards for ethics and integrity.”

The International Torch Awards for Ethics

The International Torch Awards for Ethics, presented by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), celebrates organizations that contribute to creating a global marketplace based on trust and transparency. The awards program is open to North American-based companies that have won the BBB Torch Awards for ethics in their area or region.

Companies participating in the Torch Awards are evaluated by an independent panel of industry and ethics experts. They are reviewed based on their adherence to the 4C’s: Character, Culture, Customers, and Community.

You can find the ITAE’s complete judging criteria here.

About 20four7VA

Prior to being named a finalist to the International Torch Awards for Ethics, 20four7VA won the Torch Awards for Ethics for the Greater Maryland Area in 2023. The leading remote staffing company is also a BBB-accredited business. This means the company adheres to the Better Business Bureau’s high standards of business ethics and commitment to community-building.

20four7VA’s community-building initiatives include the following:

20four7VA Scholarship Fund: A financial grant awarded to empower and support future women business leaders.

A financial grant awarded to empower and support future women business leaders. The Harambee Project: A joint initiative with Harambee and the Loomee Group designed to provide economic opportunities to the female youth in Buffalo City, South Africa.

A joint initiative with Harambee and the Loomee Group designed to provide economic opportunities to the female youth in Buffalo City, South Africa. ASAT and Remotear Partnership: A partnership that highlights South American remote talents, helping them find rewarding career opportunities.

Being named a finalist of this highly-regarded award underscores 20four7VA’s commitment to integrity and transparency. It also shows that operational excellence and business ethics go hand in hand in creating a sustainable, community-centered business.

Learn more about 20four7VA’s award-winning solutions by visiting www.20four7VA.com.

