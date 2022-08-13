20four7VA President & CEO Catherine vanVonno Named to NSBA Leadership Council

—

Catherine vanVonno, President & CEO of 20four7VA Virtual Staffing Solutions, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. vanVonno, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small business owner myself with a client-base composed of 90% small businesses, I see the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulations that would potentially affect our ability to operate effectively and efficiently,” stated vanVonno. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Catherine vanVonno’s company, 20four7VA, specializes in offshore contract staffing solutions, an industry that could benefit from a streamlined and efficient accreditation process to help small businesses with their purchasing decisions. vanVonno plans to use her position on the NSBA Leadership Council to educate legislators about the rapidly growing offshore remote work industry.

vanVonno joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses across America, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and access to capital. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small businesses a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Catherine vanVonno as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

Please click here to learn more about 20four7VA.

For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz.



About Us: 20four7VA is a remote hiring and contract staff placement company that has helped thousands of clients across four continents outsource key business support tasks to skilled, reliable, and enthusiastic remote professionals. Founded in 2013, it is now one of the most trusted remote staffing companies. To learn more about 20four7VA, please visit www.20four7va.com, call +1-443-856-4882, or email info@20four7va.com.

