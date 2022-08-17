20four7VA Ranks No. 3336 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

—

Today, Inc. revealed that 20four7VA is No. 3336 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list is a huge achievement for me and every single member of our team because it's a validation of the hard work we put in day in and day out to make 20four7VA the best it can be," said 20four7VA President & CEO, Catherine vanVonno. "I am proud to see our company's name on this year's list and look forward to continued growth in the years to come."

As a company, 20four7VA has seen tremendous growth in the past year. In addition to being awarded a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, 20four7VA was also recently certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council Greater DMV (WBEC Greater DMV). The company was also named a finalist for Better Business Bureau® of Greater Maryland’s 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics in recognition of its outstanding ethical character, culture, customer service, and community outreach.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Locally, 20four7VA ranked No. 82 in the state of Maryland and No. 2 in the Salisbury Maryland Metro Area. The company was also No. 145 among companies in the HR industry.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

"Growth is a major focus for 20four7VA, and our team worked hard to lay a foundation that would support rapid scalability," said vanVonno. “We are constantly striving to offer innovative and cost-effective staffing solutions to our clients while also bringing rewarding career opportunities to our global talent community. I am grateful to have such a passionate and dedicated team as we continue to grow our company."

About 20four7VA

20four7VA provides full-service offshore contract staffing and virtual assistant services to businesses and entrepreneurs. The company was founded in 2013 in Berlin, Maryland, and is now one of the most trusted providers of offshore contract talent worldwide. This year marks 20four7VA’s first time being included in the Inc. 5000 list.

For more information about 20four7VA, visit www.20four7va.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



