20four7VA Recognized as a Finalist at the 2024 BizX Awards

20four7VA has been named a finalist in the prestigious BizX Awards 2024 for Best Community Impact/Corporate Responsibility.

20four7VA, an esteemed provider of virtual assistant staffing solutions, is a finalist in the prestigious BizX Awards 2024 in the Best Community Impact/Corporate Responsibility category. This recognition highlights the company's unwavering commitment to providing top-tier services while building meaningful community ties and upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility.

This year, the BizX Awards received over 600 nominee applications. The winners will be announced at the BizX Conference, which will be held in Las Vegas on October 30, 2024. This acknowledgment places 20four7VA among an elite group of organizations that are making a significant impact not just on their bottom line but on the betterment of the communities they serve.

20four7VA and the Buffalo City Project

As a remote staffing company, 20four7VA has consistently demonstrated its dedication to creating opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds while giving back to the community. One of the company's flagship community-building initiatives is The Buffalo City Project. The program was designed in partnership with local organizations in South Africa to uplift the young female workforce of Buffalo City, South Africa. Through this program, 20four7VA provided participants with the training and tools needed to pursue rewarding remote career opportunities.

"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist in the 2024 BizX Awards for our community impact and corporate responsibility initiatives, including The Buffalo City Project," said Catherine vanVonno, President and CEO of 20four7VA. "This nomination reflects our team's hard work and commitment to making a positive difference through sustainable business practices."

About the BizX Awards

The BizX Awards celebrates companies and entrepreneurs for their achievements in growth, innovation, and leadership across various industries. The 2024 BizX Awards will be a platform to honor the outstanding contributions made by businesses shaping their industries and communities.

You can access the list of the BizX Awards finalists here.

You can learn more about the 20four7VA’s Buffalo City Project here.

About the company: 20four7VA is a leading virtual assistant (VA) solutions provider, offering businesses around the globe cost-effective and highly scalable remote staffing solutions. By connecting businesses' access to top-tier talent and end-to-end services, 20four7VA is dedicated to enabling growth while promoting sustainable practices and creating a diverse and inclusive modern workplace.

