20th Annual OTS Meeting: Advancing Oligonucleotide Therapeutics in Montreal

—

The Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS) Annual Meeting provides a forum for engaging cross-disciplinary scientific exchange that sets the stage for groundbreaking new ideas. A diverse group of people, from leading experts in academia and industry to students and health authorities, come together to share advances and create synergy found through uniting the global community.

Attendees of the Oligo Meeting will gain an incredible opportunity for learning, collaboration, and networking, with ten sessions plus posters, 750 participants, and more than 25 countries and 350 organizations represented. The topics and sessions have been thoughtfully crafted by an Organizing Committee comprised of authorities in their fields to create an engaging, inspiring experience rich with in-depth information.

The 20th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society will be held in Montreal, Canada, from October 6 to 9, 2024.

Participants will enjoy many opportunities to socialize and network, and the inspiring pre-conference sessions on October 6th are highly recommended for young scientists. Conference sessions will cover chemistry, mechanism, and delivery, DNA/RNA editing, and recent early and late-stage preclinical and clinical developments.

Presentations include informative topics such as engineering conjugates for brain delivery, RNA targeting systems in neurodegeneration, in vivo CRISPR therapies, writing DNA with RNA, guide and template engineering for genome editing, personalized ASO therapeutics using patient-derived organoid systems, and antibody-oligonucleotide conjugates for neuromuscular disease.

Always highly anticipated, this year’s Clinical Session will include presentations by Laura Michael, Ph.D., of Eli Lilly and Co., Ishir Bhan, MD, of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Scott Johnson, MD, of Comanche Biopharma, Laureen Ojalvo, MD, PhD, of Moderna, and Kenneth Newman, MD, of Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Anyone who is interested or involved in oligonucleotide therapeutics is invited to participate, and abstracts are still being accepted. Those wishing to attend in person or virtually can learn more and register at 2024oligomeeting.com.

Early registrants receive the best possible rate through September 6, 2024. In-person registration will close at 750 delegates, so register early to attend in person.

About the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS):

OTS is an open, non-profit forum that exists to bring together expertise from a broad range of disciplines to foster research and development of oligonucleotide therapeutics to bring the field to its full therapeutic potential.

The unswerving determination and commitment of OTS members and all those in the field have resulted in incredible advances in this class of medications. Many oligonucleotide therapeutics have now received approval from regulatory agencies worldwide, and hundreds more are in development. Their versatility allows them the potential to provide individualized treatments for people with ultra-rare, fatal diseases, vaccines for global pandemics, solutions for genetic diseases, and even target common conditions such as hypertension, cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease.



Contact Info:

Name: Alexis Secka

Email: Send Email

Organization: Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society

Website: https://www.2024oligomeeting.com/



Release ID: 89134439

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.