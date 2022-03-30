22 Organizations awarded 'Best Workplaces for Women in Greater China 2022' by Great Place to Work

SHANGHAI, HONG KONG and TAIPEI, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work is proud to announce that Great Place to Work has named 22 organizations as 'Best Workplaces for Women in Greater China™ 2022':

Accenture (China) Co., Ltd.

Baxter (China) Investment Co. Ltd.

Beam Suntory Spirits Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Cisco

DHL Express Hong Kong

DHL Global Forwarding, China

Fonterra

GEP (Shanghai) Consulting, Ltd.

Hilton

Ipsen Consumer Healthcare

Maersk

Mastercard

Medtronic

Meijer Trading Ltd.

PayPal China

Pfizer Limited (Taiwan)

PPD part of Thermo Fisher Scientific

S.C. Johnson

Shanghai Suran Fashion Co.,LTD.

Shanghai Totole Food Ltd.

Stryker China Commercial

Volvo Financial Services



This year 22 organizations based in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan made it to the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women in Greater China™ list. To determine the Best Workplaces for Women list, Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing female employees covering the Greater China region. The criteria to be included in the list is based on an analysis of the female-based results from a 60-question Trust Index© survey about their workplaces. Other criteria to be met include the organization having a minimum of 30% women in the workforce and at least 20% women in higher positions (Supervisor/Manager & Executive/Senior Manager).

More details about criteria can be found inhere.

The core result findings

In the Trust Index© Survey to employees, we found 3 important points:

Development

At Best Workplaces for Women™, 87% of female employees feel they are involved in decisions that affect their jobs or work environment to grow and develop, compared with 72% in other workplaces.

Fairness

High growth and development opportunities tend to lead to an increased intention to stay in a job.

85% of female employees at Best Workplaces for Women™ compared with 68% in other workplaces say people are paid fairly for the work they do.

Unique Benefits

86% of employees at Best Workplaces for Women™ say they have special and unique benefits and 94% are able to take time off from work when necessary.

Great Place to Work applauds the awardees for their continuous efforts in fostering a great workplace culture for their female colleagues.

For details on best practices from awardees, please refer to the attached report.

About the Best Workplaces for Women in Greater China™ List

Best Workplaces for Women in Greater China™ is a accreditation standard which recognizes those top organizations that, while providing a great work environment to all employees, are also creating positive and supportive workplaces for women, in particular developing and promoting practices that make sure women in the workplace have a fair and positive work experience, and have the opportunity to contribute to the success of the business while they develop their talents personally and professionally.

The objective of publishing the list is to acknowledge organisations and Great Workplaces from diverse industries and sizes that deliver and establish great workplace cultures for women and among the colleagues and associates, so as to sustain and enhance the competitive edge of the region.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace experience. It boils down to trust. We help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Our culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven™ people decisions. We use our unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the Greater China and more than 97 countries, including those on the 100 Best Companies to Work For list. published annually by Fortune. Everything we do is driven by our mission: to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

