23 Digitalised Construction Projects and Organisations in Hong Kong Receives Recognition from the CIC

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 23 outstanding projects and organisations in Hong Kong are selected for the CIC Construction Digitalisation Award 2021 (Award) organized by the Construction Industry Council (CIC) for their achievements in digitalisation and innovation to improve construction productivity, quality, sustainability and safety. 23 winning teams were selected through a stringent evaluation process among the total 120 entries.



Ir Ricky LAU, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) (6th right) poses for a photo with the project team of Cross Bay Link, Tseung Kwan O - Main Bridge and Associated Works, the Gold award winner of Project category

Gold award winner - Project category, Cross Bay Link, Tseung Kwan O - Main Bridge and Associated Works demonstrated the potential of Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA) and prefabrication while adopting digitalised tools such as BIM, IoT, 3D surveying, robotics and automation in the construction and electronic site inspection system to enhance efficiency and quality.

The Award also recognises organisations for their self-developed digitalised systems. EMSD, gold winner - Organisation - Client category, established the Regional Digital Control Centre and developed the BIM-AM system for asset management to enhance digitalisation of equipment and maintenance efficiency. Gammon won its gold award in the Organisation - Contractor Category A for its outstanding achievements in digitalising projects through its Integrated Digital Project Delivery system. Organisation - Contractor Category B winner, ATAL set up an internal innovation fund to support research and development and adopted digitalisation solutions tailored for electrical and mechanical tasks to enhance efficiency, productivity and safety standards. Start-up company category winner Varadise's Smart Site Management Platform can help monitor construction projects real time by consolidating BIM, GIS and IoT data and improve efficiency.

Understanding the importance of generalising innovative technology for construction digitalisation, the Award also recognizes organisations for their efforts in knowledge sharing and nurturing digital construction talents. Arup's active sharing of knowledge on its self-developed construction digitalised system, and their experience in adopting digitalised design, tools and projects have helped it won the gold award in the Organisation - Consultant category. HKUST and its BIM Lab developed a digital twin model of its campus for the smart campus' sustainable development. The lab also launched a number of construction digitalisation related programmes which is rewarded with a gold award in the Training / Research Institute Category.

To further promote digitalisation in Hong Kong's construction industry, the CIC has worked with experts and key industry stakeholders to launch the Construction Digitalisation Roadmap during the ceremony. The Roadmap identified six high-value digital application areas, namely Smart Data Sharing, Smart Planning and Design, Smart Submission with BIM, Smart Offsite Fabrication and Delivery, Smart Site Management and Smart Asset and Facility Management, and strategies to support construction digitalisation.