23 Filipino Companies Claims Prestigious Title As Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee engagement prove crucial for twenty-three Filipino companies as they claim the title for Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021 organized by Business Media International. 9,200 employees from 165 Filipino companies took part in the HR Asia employee engagement survey.

Survey participants were asked affirmative statements about their employers and the results only further reinforces that Filipino employees share a sense of comradery spirit as 85% of the respondents have shown that they are willing to assist colleagues who require assistance.

83% are also very happy that their organization is flexible on working arrangements especially during the pandemic as they are able to choose to work from home. 83% of the survey participants also likes that they have a clear and open communication with the organization regardless of seniority or role as problems can be voices out and addressed effectively and efficiently

With the economic uncertainty and heath safety in the Philippines, the employees have voiced their concerns and this has reflected in the survey results. 30% of the survey participants feels exhausted at work and 31% claimed they feel that there is not enough time for them to accomplish their tasks. These are the leading concerns they hope their employers can address as the economy is moving towards post-pandemic recovery.

"The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be on the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement. It can have a positive impact in work productivity as they feel supported in their jobs which will in return contributes to the overall business operations and post recovery survival," said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, the publisher of HR Asia.

The HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.

The award covers twelve markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam making this the largest survey in the region for employee engagement.

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2021 (PHILIPPINES EDITION)

Company Industry Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. Conglomerate American Express International, Inc. Financial Services B&M Global Services Manila, Inc. Shared Services – Legal Bank Of the Philippine Island Banking Cloudstaff Philippines, Inc. BPO / KPO Collins Aerospace Aerospace Manufacturing Everise Philippines IT-Business Process Management Global Business Power Power Generation Globe Telecom, Inc. Telecom Health Carousel Philippines, Inc. Recruitment Agency Lazada E- Services Philippines, Inc. E-Commerce Maersk Philippines Transportation, Supply Chain and Logistics Microsoft Philippines, Inc. Information and Technology Mondelez Philippines, Inc. FMCG Monocrete Construction Philippines Incoporated (MCPI) General Construction PSG Global Solutions, Inc. RPO Puregold Price Club, Inc. Retail Smartsourcing Outsourcing Splash Corporation FMCG / Manufacturing Startek Philippines, Inc. BPO TDCX (PH), Inc. BPO Unilever Philippines FMCG Vena Energy Philippines Energy

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Ltd, a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and has the proprietary software-as-a-service -- Total Engagement Assessment Model -- in our portfolio.

Editorial Contact:

Adrian Cheng

Marketing Manager

Business Media International

adrian@businessmedia.asia

Phone Number: +60 1 2269 2701