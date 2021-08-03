23rd China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair Closes and New Exhibition Announced for 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rd China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair ("CBD Fair 2021" or "the Fair") came to an end on July 23, attracting 172,783 professional visitors to the event.



The 24th CBD Fair (Guangzhou) has been scheduled for July 8-11, 2022.

The CBD Fair 2021 opened following a victory in battling another COVID-19 outbreak in Guangzhou in late May and attracted nearly 2,000 exhibitors, about 400 more than last year. It maintained its position as an industry leader in three aspects: scale, quality and participation of the whole industry chain.

This year's exhibition area was nearly 400,000 square meters, an increase of almost 100,000 square meters over last year, covering all 37 exhibition halls in areas A, B and C of the Canton Fair Complex and all 6 exhibition halls of Poly World Trade Center, making it the largest event of its kind in the world in terms of scale. More than 2,000 exhibitors from 24 provinces across China showcased their products and services at the event.

Committed to actively leading the innovative development of the industry, better serving local economic and social development, as well as addressing people's need for a better life, the Fair has had more than 90 activities such as high-end conferences and forums held during the 4-day long exhibition. In addition to organizing thought-provoking talks based on the most pressing topics in building decoration, the Fair has also become a platform for exhibitors to debut their new products, designs, materials or technology.

The Fair also strengthened its measures to control the spread of COVID-19 while implementing high green standards to build an energy-saving exhibition. With full support from the local government, the Fair formulated a strict work plan for epidemic prevention, set up an on-site services team, and had control and prevention requirements strictly implemented, ensuring the safety of every participant.

"The success of the CBD Fair 2021 has played an exemplary leading role in the industry in the post-pandemic era. We will continue to contribute to the high-quality development of the industry, as well as to pursue our dream of making the CBD Fair the world's No.1 exhibition," said Liu Xiaomin, GM of CFTE, organizer of CBD Fair 2021.

An additional event has also been announced for 2022. The CBD Fair (Shenzhen) will take place in the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center from July 3-5, 2022.