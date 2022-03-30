The 23rd CHINASHOP will be held at Shanghai on June 29th - July 1st 2022

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail industry is one of the main artery of a nation's economy, and the prosperity of the retail industry is also an important symbol of a nation's economic growth.

In recent years, there are so much more technologies have been research and development. And China's internal development is also growing prosperity. CHINASHOP has always been committed to the vigorous development of China's retail industry.

Today, China's retail industry is changing : physical retail is constantly transforming into digital, and the business format is developing in multiple directions such as membership stores, fresh food stores, and community stores, and supply chain capabilities have received more attention. Many technology companies, represented by Hema of Ali, has open more retail stores; at the same time, Wal-Mart, Metro, Hema and other companies have opened membership store on the basis of hypermarkets.

In addition, the rapid development of fresh foods in 2021 has made supply chain capabilities an important part of the retail industry. The quality of the supply chain often directly determines the ability of a retail enterprise to manage fresh foods. In 2022, CHINASHOP also set up National Supply Chain & Logistics Processing Equipment and National Retail Commercial Cold-chain theme exhibition areas to enhance the development of the retail supply chain.

2022 CHINASHOP will be held at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) on June 29th - July 1st 2022. CHINASHOP will invite China top 100 retail brands, outstanding domestic and foreign facility and equipment companies, leading IT companies, well-known domestic and foreign FMCG companies, private label OEMs, as well as companies that retail overseas products and local specialty products. Colleagues from retail companies around the world are all warmly invited to visit CHINASHOP.

The total exhibition area of 2022 CHINASHOP is about 130,000 square meters, including 9themes exhibitions, and more than 900 exhibiting companies. It will attract more than 80,000 professional visitors from domestic and overseas.

-ABOUT CHINASHOP-

CHINASHOP is jointly organized by China Chain Store & Franchise Association (CCFA), a national organization for retail chains and franchises, and Beijing Union Exhibition Co., Ltd. Since its establishment in 1999, CHINASHOP has had 21 years of development, and has now become an annual trade show for China retail industry and one of the best of its kind in the world.