25-Year-Old Fort Worth Company Named Winners of Entrepreneur of Excellence Award- Tech & E-Commerce Category

Gary Tonniges, Jr. and wife Cyndy Tonniges, owners of TriQuest Technologies Inc., an IT support & services company serving small & medium businesses since 1997 in Fort Worth, Texas, are officially named the winners of Entrepreneur of Excellence– Tech & E-Commerce Category.

—

On Thursday, November 3, Fort Worth INC. hosted the 2022 Entrepreneurs of Excellent Awards event at The Fort Worth Club, featuring a cocktail hour with Blackland Distillery and dinner followed by the Awards Program. Award categories include Commercial Construction, Consumer & Durable Goods, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hospitality, Private Equity Portfolio Company, Professional Services, Residential Construction, Tech & E-Commerce, Up-And-Coming, and Supporter of Entrepreneurship. With well-known comedy group Four Day Weekend as MCs, they were guaranteed to have the crowd smiling, laughing, and celebrating.

October 13, 2022, TriQuest turned 25-years old; so, receiving the EoE award is quite the anniversary present. “It was truly the cherry on top of the past 25 years to win the EoE award. The amazing talent of successful entrepreneurs in one room is inspiring. After being named a finalist in 2020, we were determined to reapply for Entrepreneurs of Excellence. Being recognized as a married couple working together is very special, as many people do not understand how –or why– we work together,” said Gary Tonniges Jr, Founder & Chief Executive Officer for TriQuest Technologies.

The power couple shared how they utilize “compromise, division of responsibility, and being able to laugh at yourself” as go-to’s for successfully running a business together for 25 years. “It works for us! And I would not want to do this with anyone else,” says Cyndy Tonniges, who is involved in everything “not technical” at TriQuest.

Entrepreneurs of Excellence is a prestigious honor for TriQuest, and all the category winners. The top talent in the room made it ever more prevalent what a phenomenal home Fort Worth is. Home to hundreds of talented, dedicated, and brilliant minds with successful businesses that create a positive impact on the community that surrounds us.

Aggie born, Fort Worth built—the Tonniges continue to serve the Fort Worth area, providing reliable IT with their knowledgeable team. To celebrate 25 years in business, TriQuest Technologies, Inc. is hosting a 25th Anniversary celebration on Thursday, November 10th!

About Us: Gary Tonniges Jr, CPA is the founder and CEO of TriQuest Technologies, Inc., a Fort Worth IT support & services firm. Gary is the author of Easy Mark - Why Business Executives Who THINK Their Network Is Secure Are The FIRST To Fall Victim To Cybercriminals… And What YOU Can Do NOW To Stop It. Gary graduated with an accounting degree from Texas A&M in 1992, starting with a Fort Worth public accounting firm. Eventually his passion for technology changed his role. The savvy firm partners put Gary in charge of a new IT services group, with full P&L responsibilities, to assist clients with their technology issues. In 1997, with the blessing of the firm’s partners, Gary left to form TriQuest Technologies. Meanwhile, Cyndy graduated from Texas A&M with a Business Analysis degree in 1991. She moved to Fort Worth to start her career in finance and was a Trust & Estate Officer until Gary asked her to join TriQuest after they started a family. She worked part time at TriQuest while their children were young and then took on more responsibilities. She leads the finance, HR, and marketing departments. In 2022, Gary & his wife, Cyndy, were honored with the prestigious Fort Worth, INC. Entrepreneur of Excellence award. Gary was honored with the CPA of the Year award by the TXCPA-Fort Worth branch in 2020. The same year, the state TXCPA honored Gary with Chairman of the Year award and TriQuest was awarded the Inc. 5000 award. In 2019, TriQuest Technologies received the esteemed Aggie 100 award for the 67th fastest growing Aggie-owned or -operated firm. On October 13, 2022, TriQuest celebrated 25 years of providing Reliable IT Services to Fort Worth and Dallas metroplex businesses since 1997. For more information, call 817.882.8500. TriQuest Technologies serves Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas, and all surrounding communities in the DFW metroplex.

