The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show Opened Online Exhibition Entrance: Tickets Are Going Fast

SHANGHAI, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As scheduled, China (Shanghai) International Boat Show ("CIBS" for short), organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, will be held in Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center (SWEECC) from 1st to 3rd, April 2021. Concerning the current situation of Covid-19, the show has come up with an online exhibition, the same dates as offline show, to help the audience get involved if they find it difficult to visit the site.



Boat Show and Lifestyle Show

Unlike the online matchmaking before, this three-day online exhibition is going to be more interactive and efficient. The first 100 registers can invite any exhibitor that they are interested in and will have the privilege to meet with them 1v1 for one hour through video meeting.

Exhibitors say they are looking forward to establishing a firm relationship with potential overseas partners from there.

Nowadays, the local enterprises are too striking to be missed. Many of them announced that they were not just surviving in the tough 2020 but making a fruitful business instead. In CIBS 2021, lots of cost-effective new products will be brought to the site such as: HM58 and RS56 flip up seat from EASTSUN Marine, 60HP Outboard Motor from PARSUN, Airtight pools and Airtight boats from Sijia, SG40 and GT35 from Huanzhu, Blue Whale 520 from Blue Whale Yacht Club and so on. It will be a feast of cutting-edge brands and products.

"China is increasingly focusing on intellectual property and technological innovation. We encourage domestic companies to research and develop independently, to manufacture boats that can meet the needs of China's lifestyle," says Helena Gao, assistant general manager of Sinoexpo Informa Markets, in an interview with International Boat Industry Magazine.

In addition, all the registers will be served as VIP and get access to CIBS's newest information such as unreleased videos, new season products, industry trends, etc.

Regarding to the limited show time, the video meeting seats quota is up to 100 persons. Only one day after opening the entrance, nearly half of the tickets have been booked. Let's look forward to it!

Registration link: https://online.boatshowchina.com/matchmake2021?source=PRNewswire