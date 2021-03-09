The 25th edition of Cosmoprof Asia will be held from 17 to 19 November 2021 - one venue: hybrid format

HONG KONG, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th edition of Cosmoprof Asia, the reference b2b event for global cosmetic industry professionals interested in the exciting opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region, will be held from 17 to 19 November 2021.



Cosmoprof Asia's finished products categories include Cosmetics & Toiletries, Beauty Salon, Nails, Natural & Organic, Hair and the new areas "Clean and Hygiene" and “Beauty & Retail Tech”.



Cosmopack Asia will host suppliers from Ingredients & Lab, Contract Manufacturing, Primary & Secondary Packaging, Prestige Pack & OEM, Print & Label, Machinery & Equipment.

With around 2,000 exhibitors from international markets anticipated, Cosmopack and Cosmoprof Asia 2021 will, for this year only, be held under one roof at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). This one-time consolidation of both events will feature a hybrid format, running a parallel digital platform available for all stakeholders unable to travel to Hong Kong. The digital tools will allow for online connection between all companies and professionals visiting the fair district, therefore optimising new business opportunities and enhancing the capacity for global networking.

BolognaFiere and Informa Markets, the exhibition organisers, are proud to transform the iconic fair as it celebrates its quarter century into a truly inclusive and global event by pivoting to the new hybrid format. In addition, consolidating Cosmopack and Cosmoprof Asia (typically held at Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE)), under the single roof of HKCEC means in-person buyers will maximize their time by sourcing from 13 product sectors all in one venue.

Product sectors include Cosmoprof Asia's finished products categories of Cosmetics & Toiletries, Beauty Salon, Nails, Natural & Organic, Hair and the new areas "Clean and Hygiene" and "Beauty & Retail Tech". Meanwhile, Cosmopack Asia will host suppliers from Ingredients & Lab, Contract Manufacturing, Primary & Secondary Packaging, Prestige Pack & OEM, Print & Label, Machinery & Equipment.

Capturing Asia-Pacific's beauty market

Cosmoprof Asia has long been a vital industry benchmark for stakeholders worldwide interested in developments in the Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is the second largest beauty market in the world after Europe, and it was the first region to restart after the pandemic breakdown, as highlighted recently by the latest annual report by McKinsey & Company. Being held in Hong Kong, the perfect business hub and an international finance centre, the exhibition is the "gateway" for the main markets in the region.

In China, a unique example globally, beauty sales increased in the first half of 2020 thanks to Chinese consumers spending more on the domestic market. Generally speaking, China's economy is projected to grow by 8 to 10% between 2019 and 2021; at the same time, the remarkable development of e-commerce in South-East Asia – above all Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines – is expected to offer fresh new opportunities to international players.

Cosmoprof Asia is more than ever one of the fundamental meeting events for the Cosmoprof international community this year, thanks to its hybrid format," declared Antonio Bruzzone, General Manager of BolognaFiere and Director of Cosmoprof Asia. "We are focusing on offering seamless digital connections for virtual attendees while guaranteeing total safety for in-person visitors keen to experience Cosmoprof Asia "as normal". Opening up the exhibition to an even wider global audience enhances the business opportunities and networking capacity for all. Cosmoprof Asia 2021 makes it easy for global beauty industry players to focus their investment in Asia-Pacific, where the strongest driving economies in the world are currently located."

"We look forward to delivering an even better Cosmoprof Asia in 2021, with the hybrid format opening up the event to an unprecedented audience worldwide, thanks to the combination of digital and face-to-face visitors. We are proud to be pivoting to this exciting new format while celebrating the momentous 25th anniversary of Cosmoprof Asia," said David Bondi, Senior Vice President – Asia of Informa Markets and Director of Cosmoprof Asia Ltd. "At the same time, we are excited to share our year-round, on-going calendar of digital opportunities designed to maximise the engagement of global buyers and suppliers. We look forward to greeting you all, online and in-person, at Cosmoprof Asia 2021."

For further information, please visit www.cosmoprof-asia.com

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Download the high-resolution images at this link: http://bit.ly/2PJHbEV

ABOUT THE ORGANISERS: Cosmoprof Asia is organised by Cosmoprof Asia Ltd, a joint-venture company between BolognaFiere Group and Informa Markets Asia Ltd. ABOUT BOLOGNAFIERE GROUP (www.bolognafiere.it) BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265.000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong, China (with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia). Recently the fifth exhibition of the network has been announced: Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, in Thailand, will focus on the cosmetic industry in South-East Asia. In 2020, South China Beauty Expo, a new show in Shenzhen, China was held in July. The Cosmoprof platform will reinforce its influence in Europe with the Beauty Forum format, thanks to the acquisition of the German group Health and Beauty, in South America, thanks to the collaboration with Beauty Fair -Feira Internacional De Beleza Profissional, and in Asia. ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS (www.informamarkets.com) Informa Markets Beauty has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami 2022 will serve THE AMERICAS, North, South America and Caribbean Islands Region. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Related Links :

http://www.informamarkets.com/