$26M Estate in Southampton Now Available for Sale on Gin Lane

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With easy access to the historic village's Main Street and Job Lane, which features fine restaurants, designer boutiques and fine-art galleries, summers in Southampton are what memories are made of. Just 90 minutes from New York City, Southampton offers some of the best properties in the world, and Gin Lane is regarded by many as the finest of oceanfront locations in all of the Hamptons. One of the most classically "quintessential Hamptons" homes in the area, the sensational sea-side estate of 233 Gin Lane was designed by the esteemed architectural firm Fleetwood & McMullan. Primed for entertaining en masse courtesy of a sprawling floorplan that spans nearly 8,300 square feet, the estate includes seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The elegance found within its walls is expected and nods to traditional architecture and touches of minimalistic chic. The ground floor living room and dining room spill off a double-height grand foyer, leading onto a large kitchen/gathering room (one of such spaces on this level) and separate breakfast room. An elevator transports guests from the large formal and informal ground floor up to the second floor, where they are afforded sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Situated on 2.14 acres, a large sweeping driveway leads to the front of the shingle-style property, behind which all the outdoor lifestyle amenities are located for absolute privacy. These include a large, covered loggia, 25 x55' heated swimming pool, tennis court, an allee' of flowering trees and sweeping lawns. 233 Gin Lane is perfectly suited for both full-time living, weekend getaways or long summer vacations from the city - a seaside sanctuary for a water-lover who enjoys welcoming good company and an active cultural roster that includes open-air concerts, local fireworks displays and a rich list of well-planned social events throughout the year.

233 Gin Lane, Southampton, NY is offered at $26,000,000. For more information and a private showing, please contact Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker Tim Davis of the Corcoran Group at tgdavis@corcoran.com, timdavishamptons.com.

About Tim Davis

Power Broker and lifelong Hamptons resident Tim Davis boasts an accomplished 40+ year real estate career listing and selling some of the finest properties on the East End.

