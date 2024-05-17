The 26th Cross-Straits Fair for Economy and Trade opens in Fuzhou, Fujian Province

FUZHOU, China, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hosted by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the People's Government of Fujian Province, and organized by the Fuzhou Municipal People's Government, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Fujian Provincial People's Government, and the Department of Commerce of Fujian Province, the 26th Cross-Straits Fair for Economy and Trade kicked off in Fuzhou, the capital of east China's Fujian Province, on 16th May.



This year's Fair aims to become the most influential large-scale comprehensive investment and trade event across the Strait and an important experimental platform for early-stage cross-Straits integration. The four-day fair is expected to attract more than 50 industrial and commercial groups and over 1,000 Taiwan compatriots and businessmen.

This year, the Cross-Straits Fair for Economy and Trade adopts the "5+3+N" mode, planning five major activities, three supporting theme exchange platforms, and numerous investment promotion and industry collaboration activities. A series of key activities will be held, including the Opening Ceremony and Cross-Straits Exchange. Additionally, thematic exchange platforms will also be established, such as Achievements Release of Cross-Straits Integration Development and Industrial Collaboration Promotion Booth.

After 30 years of joint efforts, the Cross-Straits Fair for Economy and Trade has become a prestigious comprehensive economic and trade exchange event across the Strait, attracting tens of thousands of Taiwanese enterprises and more than 30,000 Taiwanese businessmen. It plays a vital role in exploring new paths for cross-Straits integration and development, and in driving a smooth economic and trade cooperation across the Strait.

Source: Organizing Committee Office of the Cross-Straits Fair for Economy and Trade

