The 26th Cross-Straits Fair for Economy and Trade Promotional Video Released Overseas, Presenting the New Look and Style of Fuzhou

FUZHOU, China, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hosted by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the People's Government of Fujian Province, and organized by the Fuzhou Municipal People's Government, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Fujian Provincial People's Government, and the Department of Commerce of Fujian Province, the 26th Cross-Straits Fair for Economy and Trade kicked off in Fuzhou, the capital of east China's Fujian Province, on 16th May.



During the event, the promo of this year's Fair, produced by the Publicity Department of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee, was widely promoted through the overseas media communication matrix of "ORIENTAL.PARIS" and overseas social media accounts such as "Discover Fujian" and "Discover Fuzhou". The 30th anniversary of the Fair provides an opportunity to present Fuzhou's new look and style both at home and abroad.

This year's Fair features five major activities, three supporting thematic exchange platforms, and numerous investment promotion and industrial collaboration activities. The goal is to deepen cross-straits exchanges and cooperation in various fields and to promote the construction of the Cross-Straits Integrated Development Demonstration Zone with high quality.

After 30 years of joint efforts, the Cross-Straits Fair for Economy and Trade has become a prestigious comprehensive economic and trade exchange activity across the Strait, attracting tens of thousands of Taiwanese enterprises and more than 30,000 Taiwanese businessmen. It plays a vital role in exploring new paths for cross-straits integration and development, and in promoting a smooth cross-Strait economic and trade cooperation.

Source: The Publicity Department of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee

